Bowflex Selecttech dumbbell rival is SUPER CHEAP at Best Buy NOW! Black Friday came early and JAXJOX is Santa

Bowflex deals have been in short supply this year because Bowflex dumbbells have themselves been in short supply. They come in; they go out again. But right now you can grab the Bowflex Selecttech 552i . Your other option is buying one for three times the price on eBay. Your call.

• Buy JAXJOX Connected Adjustable Dumbbell adjustable dumbbells (pair) for $449 at Best Buy NOW

We have always been a big fan Bowflex modular dumbbells and we recommend not waiting around to see if their dumbbells will be included in the best Black Friday deals. You can buy weights online but usually not Bowflex dumbbells, right now.

However you can buy – for a limited period – some excellent adjustable dumbbells that are very much like Bowflex. Like these JaxJox ones…

JAXJOX Connected Adjustable Dumbbell | Buy it for $449 at Best Buy

Bowflex may be out of stock again but they are not the only adjustable dumbbells in town. You can still buy this pair for almost at Best Buy and they are almost half the price of the Bowflex. This JAXJOX home weight uses a digital system to adjust weights in 6Ib increments from 8 to 50 lbs in mere seconds. This really is a best buy, at Best Buy. We pity your poor mail man, though… View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) | On sale for $729.99 | Was $879.99 | You save $150 at Walmart

Not often we have been able to say this recently: not only there is a pair of Bowflex dumbbells available to buy, but it's a whole $150 off. By the time you finish reading this they may have sold out so, uh, get a move on okay? DEAL MUST END SOONView Deal

• UPDATE: Okay, in the five minutes it took to originally post this story, these Bowflex dumbbells sold out. Sorry. Either go for the JaxJox – also excellent, just a less well-known brand – or look at our guide to the best dumbbells for home use.

Or how about the cheapest EVER Fitbit Charge 4?

Why you should buy the Bowflex SelectTech 552i adjustable dumbbells

Modular dumbbells are great space saving equipment for your homes. You don't have to buy a range of individual weights to be able to progress in your workout plan. Not only it is cheaper overall to have these type of dumbbells, they are also more convenient to store and use.

Dumbbells can be used for full body workouts and push pull workouts too. All the exercises that can be performed with barbells can also be performed with dumbbells, including bench presses, squats, deadlifts and more.

• Buy Bowflex SelectTech 552i0 adjustable dumbbell (single) for £249 at Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 are perfect for beginners and pros alike. It has a weight range of 2-24kg (5-52.5lbs), more than enough for even seasoned bodybuilders. The 552 use the same dial selector at the end of the dumbbell as its bigger sigling, the 1090i. Better still, the 552 is also compatible with the free Bowflex SelectTech training app for iOS and Android.

For RRP, in 2020, this is a steal. If you ever considered getting a Bowflex dumbbell, now is the time. These won't be in stock for too long.

