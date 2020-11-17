Black Friday TV deal drops this LG 75 inch 4K Smart TV under $1000 at Best Buy

With Black Friday TV deals available all month long at Best Buy, bargain hunters have their chance to save big right now on 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more.

One of the best 4K TV deals under $1000 is available right now thanks to Best Buy's early kick off of the Black Friday shopping season.

An excellent 75 inch 4K TV for the price, LG's NanoCell 80 Series 4K TVs offer a premium viewing experience. Saving $500 with this deal gets you a great deal on a 4K TV ahead of Black Friday, and at this price LG's NanoCell 80 Series is an absolute steal.

At just $999.99, Best Buy is offering one of the best Black Friday TV deals of the season ahead of schedule.

Best Buy is also discounting other LG 4K TVs as well, including the popular UN line. Save $100 on the 75" UN7370 UHD LED 4K Smart TV or upgrade to the 90 Series and save $500 on the NanoCell 90 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV.

LG isn't the only brand on sale either. If you're a Sony fan looking for the best gaming TV available for your new PS5, you can save $400 on Sony's X800H 75" UHD LED 4K Smart TV – now just $999.99.

There's plenty of Black Friday TV deals to browse through at Best Buy, so head over using the link below to today's best TV deals at Best Buy.

