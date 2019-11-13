Black Friday season gets smart with Google Nest Mini, Home Mini, Fitbit and Lenovo smart clock deals from Currys

A lot of homes are about to get smarter. With Black Friday deals ramping up and Christmas on the horizon, smart devices will find their way into every online gift basket and, eventually, under more than a few trees.

Currys has some great offers on several of the most popular smart devices, starting with Google's Nest Mini, bundled with the Fitbit Inspire HR for just £74.99, a saving of £64. The Fitbit tracks calories, steps, distance, and all the usual great features we've come to expect from the brand. Although it's more a conventional fitness tracker than a smartwatch, the Inspire HR will provide notifications from your phone, including calendar events - which you can add to your Google Calendar with your voice using the Nest Mini.

Do your admin at home, tell Google to set a reminder, and receive that reminder on your wrist when out and about. It's the perfect setup. Check out the deal in full below:

Not fussed about the Fitbit, but still want the smart speaker functionality? There's always the Google Home Mini, which provides voice control and access to Google Assistant's excellent smart functionality. Normally priced at £58.00, you'll be able to pick up a Google Home Mini for £29.00 each, netting one for £20 off. At this bargain price, fully integrate your home and grab two: one for the study and one for the living room, or one for you and one for a gift this Christmas. Check out the deal in full below:

Like most smart services, Google Assistant will really shine when connected to multiple smart devices. If you want to start creating your very own smart home network, Currys is also slashing the price of the Google Assistant-connected Lenovo smart clock.

Need an extra ten minutes in bed? Simply ask your alarm to snooze, check your calendar first thing in the morning, or connect the display to a baby-monitoring camera, which will display on the clock's face. Neat, eh? The Lenovo smart clock is priced at £39.99 from Currys, a hefty 50% discount. Check out the deal below:

