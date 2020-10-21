Black Friday mattress deals arriving early! Save over $200 on Saatva mattresses now

So if it seems like everyone's best Black Friday deals are showing up early this year, it's because they are. The holiday shopping season kicked off early this year thanks to the delay of Prime Day, leading many retailers to start the savings early.

This exclusive offer from Saatva mattress, whom we've regularly rated as one of the best mattresses available, is offering an excellent deal on their entire line of Saatva Classic, Loom & Leaf, Saatva Latex Hybrid, and Solaire mattresses.

Save up to 20% on purchases of $1,000 or more for a limited time

Saatva's exclusive offer takes $215 off purchases of $1,000 or more. This essentially covers all of Saatva's mattresses including the Saatva Classic, Loom & Leaf, Saatva Latex Hybrid, and Solaire series mattresses. Click the Saatva logo, link above, or the "View Deal" button to automatically apply the discount at checkout

Exclusive Offer! Ends 11.12.20.View Deal

Best early Black Friday mattress deals: where to save big on mattress this October

For those unfamiliar with Saatva, they offer some of the best luxury mattresses including what some would argue are the best memory foam mattresses available.

Their most popular mattress, the Saatva Classic, offers a premium luxury hybrid innerspring at an excellent price range. Starting at just $799 for a Twin XL, this offer upgrades you a larger mattress at a lower price than the standard Twin.

Saatva's Loom & Leaf ultra-premium memory foam mattress, recently awarded Best Luxury Memory Foam mattress by SleepFoundation.org, is now up to18% off thanks to this exclusive offer.

You'll want to act fast on this offer, Saatva's exclusive deal is available now through November 12th!

