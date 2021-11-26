Black Friday headphone deals: get Powerbeats earbuds at their cheapest price ever at Amazon

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. If you're on the hunt for a cheap pair of running headphones on sale, Amazon has an excellent offer running on the Powerbeats high performance earbuds you may want to check out.

Now on sale for $79.97, these premium wireless earbuds are on sale for their lowest price in months. Comfortable and functional, the Powerbeats headphones work nicely for active users or just about anyone who needs a solid set of wired earbuds cheap.

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds: was $149.95, now at $79.97 at Amazon Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds: was $149.95, now at $79.97 at Amazon

Snag the classic black pair of Beats Powerbeats High Performance wireless earbuds on sale for just $99.98. It's the largest discount of the three colors available and offers the best deal on a pair of running headphones today.

Rated #1 on T3's best running headphones guide, the Powerbeats wireless headphones offer an incredible range of sound, performance and value.

Almost identical to the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats deliver stunning sound quality and durability in the form of a wired earphone set. A bit more secure for those doing intense sports or workouts, but if a truly wireless pair is what you're after these may dissapoint.

That said, this is a solid backup pair for anyone's go bag. The price on this deal is more than fair, and nets you a great sounding pair of wireless headphones cheap. This headphones deal at Amazon won't be around long, so jump on this one fast if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones on sale.

Editor's Recommendations

Not sure what you're shopping for just yet? Our Black Friday sales hub will guide you in the right direction! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect and more.

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.