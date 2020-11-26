Black Friday deal: Save 40% on a Tempur Essential mattress while stocks last

If you've been waiting all year for the chance to get a Black Friday saving on a new mattress then you're spoilt for choice right now. Loads of brands have kicked off their Black Friday mattress sales, and this one from Tempur-Pedic is particularly impressive.

The Tempur Essential mattress is a special edition that was previously only available through select retailers, but right now you can buy it direct from Tempur-Pedic with an incredible 40% off. That means a Twin Long will cost you just $995 instead of the usual $1,659, while a Queen size can be yours for just $1,199, down from $1,999. This is a limited offer while stocks last, so don't wait around if you want to get in on it.

The Tempur Essential features adaptive all-night support with a medium-soft feel and amazing motion cancellation; you can get a good idea of the sort of quality on offer by reading our review of the Tempur Original Elite mattress. We found it a little soft, but couldn't fault its luxurious feel and lack of motion transfer. If you don't like things too firm it could well be the best mattress for you, especially at this price.

Discount on all sizes! The Tempur Essential boasts a comfort layer of TEMPUR-ES Material, originally developed by NASA to help cushion astronauts during lift-off, as well as a support layer that responds to your body's temperature, weight and shape for optimum comfort. You can get it for 40% off right now, but only while stocks last.View Deal