BIG discounts with up to and over 40% off Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware at Amazon

The Le Creuset deals keep on coming, fresh from Amazon Prime Day and in advance of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, if you head along to Amazon’s Le Creuset sales bonanza you can get a raft of premium cookware at bargain prices.

Obvious places to start are the classic Le Creuset casserole and hugely useful grill pan, two of its signature products. The Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt. comes in a choice of colours and you get a huge $120 dollars off. Soups, casseroles and all sorts of one-pot dishes will transform your mealtimes.

• Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt., Cerise | Now $179.95 | Was $299.95 Save $120 or 30%

Similarly, the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, 9.75", finished in the shade of Marseille delivers brilliant value with $70 off the asking price. This one features exterior enamel that is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking. It’s efficient too, with a special matte black interior enamel while it's really easy to use thanks to the built-in handles. Meantime, deeper side walls prevent splashing.

• Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, 9.75", Marseille | Now $99.95 | Was $169.95 Save $70 or 41%

There are loads of other great Le Creuset deals at Amazon right now too.

• Shop all Le Creuset deals at Amazon

• The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt., Cerise | Now $179.95 | Was $299.95 Save $120 or 30%

This Le Creuset Enameled cast iron Signature Sauteuse Oven features a 3.5 qt. capacity and cooks food like a dream. Finished in Cerise, you can also choose from others colours including Carribean, Deep Teal and Licorice if you fancy something a little more interesting. Safe for dishwasher and metal utensils the pot is also compatible with all cooktops and is oven-safe up to 500°F.View Deal

After more bargains in the US?