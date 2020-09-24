The best TV deals happening this weekend – save on Samsung, LG, and more!

Looking for the best TV deals this weekend? Some of the biggest discounts on 4K TVs all year are just around the corner with Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn't mean you can't find killer TV deals today on some of the best brands including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Sony, and more.

With the holidays just around the corner, retailers are getting ready with clearances and discounts older 4K TV models as well as some of the latest TVs of the year. Deals on 4K TVs are already kicking off, and if previous Black Friday deals are anything to go by, we're already seeing price drops close to what we'll see during Black Friday sales.

Major tech retailers will be the stores you'll want to watch in the coming weeks. Sales are already starting on previous gen Samsung 4K TVs, including Samsung's Q80T Series 4K Smart TVs getting up to $500 off select sizes at B&H Photo. You'll also find LG's NANO90 Series 4K Smart TVs on sale as well at B&H Photo.

Matching Samsung's Q80T 4K Smart TV deal, the LG NANO90 Series 4K Smart TVs are also dropping up to $500 on select models. Though the best value will be on the LG NANO90 65" 4K Smart TV which is currently $300 off. The 55" LG NANO90's discount of $100 easily makes it one of the best 4K TVs under $1,000 at it's current price.

Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier each year, so don't expect this year to be any different! Official Black Friday sales won't start kicking off to early October, but retailers are doing what they can to clear out old stock to make room for new models.

It also doesn't hurt to check open-box sections as well. Best Buy's got an entire section dedicated to their floor models and open-box TV deals. In some cases, you can receive up to 40% or more off the new in-box price. Whatever TV you're looking for, chances are you don't need to pay full price for it.

Check out some of today's best TV deals below, or head on over to our best 4K TV deals monthly round-up for a complete list of this month's best 4K TV deals!

Best Samsung TV Deal Today at Best Buy

Samsung 7 Series 75" UHD LED 4K Smart TV

Was: $ 999.99 | Now: $849.99 | Savings: $150 (15%)

That's right! Get a massive 75" UHD LED 4K Smart TV under $1,000 today at Best Buy. Samsung's 7 Series 4K TVs are all powered by Tizen TV, a completely unique OS experience to Samsung Smart TVs. At just $849, this is one even Black Friday deals would have a tough time matching.View Deal

Best LG TV Deal Today at B&H Photo

LG NANO90 55" UHD LED 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,046.99 | Now: $946.99 | Savings: $100 (10%)

Featuring a 4K UHD 3840x2160 NanoCell IPS LED display, LG's NANO90 4K Smart TVs provide crystal clear visuals in all forms of playback. From gaming to movies, this bad features complete HDR with access to HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR. At $100 off, this easily pushes the LG NANO90 55" 4K Smart TV into the best 4k TV under $1,000 range.View Deal

