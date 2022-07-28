Here's what streaming services have the best student discounts right now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on your way back to school, then you owe it to yourself to take advantage of any student discounts you come across. Whether it be shopping for a new laptop, stocking up on pens and paper, or taking advantage of student discounts on groceries (opens in new tab), there are plenty of ways to earn extra savings as you make your way back to class.

While retailers are offering student discounts on much needed school supplies (Best Buy's Back to School sale (opens in new tab) is a must-see!), there are more ways to get exclusive student discounts – including some of the best streaming service deals (opens in new tab) available. Some of the most popular services, including Prime Video and Paramount+, offer student discounts for up and coming college students – and you'll want to make sure you sign up ASAP to take advantage of them.

Most of them even offer some form of a free trial to get you started, so even if you don't end up keeping the streaming service you can still save money in the process. With some of the streaming service deals with student discounts available, however, it'll be hard not to keep the plans you sign up for.

So read on to see all of the best streaming service student discounts that are currently available.

Best Streaming Service Student Discounts: Quick List

Best Streaming Service Student Discounts: Top 3

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the student who wants to take advantage of Amazon Prime's full assortment of student discounts, then Prime Student (opens in new tab) is the service you'll want to go with.

Not only does Prime Student include the entire library of Prime Video content, it also includes all the additional perks of Amazon Prime including early access to deals, Prime Music (opens in new tab) , 6 months of LinkedIn Premium free, free food delivery and so much more.

It's truly the all-in-one service for students heading back to school that want to save the most money possible, and considering that Amazon offers a full 6 month free trial for the service – there's no reason not to give it a shot.

Even better, if you decide to stick with it Amazon takes a full 50% off the monthly cost and drops it down to just $7.49 a month.

Sign up for Prime Student here! (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hulu)

For students, the Hulu student discount (opens in new tab) offers the cheapest option for streaming platforms available today. Clocking in at an ultra-cheap $1.99/month for verified students, it's the best value for your buck and offers Hulu's entire catalog of content at the best price available.

This does however only apply to Hulu's ad-supported plan, but that's a small complaint considering that it's literally the cheapest streaming service option there is. The next cheapest option is the Paramount+ student discount, and even that still cost just under $5 a month to sign up for.

The student discount for Hulu is a bit more exclusive, however, as Hulu does require that students be enrolled in graduate or advanced degree programs to be eligible, so community college students are unfortunately out of luck on this one.

Sign up for the Hulu student discount plan here! (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: CBS)

While not expensive in terms of price, the Paramount+ student discount plan is a great option for those who want to stick to just one streaming service.

The standard Essential Plan is already the best streaming service for saving money (opens in new tab), and can easily cut down your monthly streaming bills down to a measly $5 a month. Thankfully, the Paramount+ student discount takes an additional 25% off that bill and drops it down to just $3.75 a month.

As per most streaming service student discounts, Paramount+ does require regular verification that you are an enrolled student at an accredited school, but Paramount+ by far has one of the best selections of content available today.

Big blockbuster movies, classics, live TV, on-demand TV shows and more fill the catalog, offering one of the most varied selections of content available for students. Personally, Paramount+ is my favorite service and has consistently delivered quality shows and movies since I've signed up.

Hopefully it delivers for you as well!

Sign up for the Paramount+ student discount here! (opens in new tab)

