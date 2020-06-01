The best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for June 2020

Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals? We don't blame you! Offered in three colours, two sizes and with or without 4G connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a smartwatch for everyone - and all models let you fit any strap you like, thanks to industry-standard 20mm lug bars.

The smaller of the two Galaxy Watch options has a 42mm case and a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display, while the larger model has a 46mm case and a 1.3-inch display. Both are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX+.

Battery size is also a key differentiator, with the smaller capped at 270 mAh and the larger model having a capacity of 472 mAh. That means they’re good for up to four days and seven days of charge, respectively.

The whole range is powered by the same Exynos 9110 dual-core processor and they all run Samsung’s own smartwatch operating system, called Tizen - and they all work with Android and iOS, too. Internal storage (for music, for example) is 4GB on all versions of the Galaxy Watch.

An accelerometer, gyro sensor, barometer and heart rate monitor all work together to track your daily steps, sports and exercise. Like other Samsung smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch tracks a wide range of activities, including walking, running, cycling, swimming, strength training, and much more besides.

Outdoor runs are tracked more accurately by using your smartphone’s GPS chip.

As well as tracking your heart rate throughout the day (and constantly while exercising), the Galaxy Watch also logs your sleep, identifying how long you sleep each night, but also how you transition through the four stages of sleep. The watch also monitors your stress level and offers assistance via guided breathing exercises to help keep you calm.

The 4G version of Galaxy Watch is available in both 42mm and 46mm case options. The former is available in black or rose gold with a pale pink strap, while the large 46mm 4G model is only offered in silver with a black strap.

The Bluetooth-only model is offered as a 46mm model in silver, a 42mm version in rose gold or black, and a special Golf Edition, which has a 46mm case and includes a lifetime premium membership to Smart Caddie.

Check out the best deals below:

Check out the best 4G contract deals for the Samsung Galaxy Watch below:

