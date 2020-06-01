The best Maxi-Cosi Pebble deals for June 2020

Maxi-Cosi Pebble deals! That's what we're all about here – with our clever deal bots scanning the web for the very best prices. The Maxi-Cosi Pebble is one of the best car seats on the market, designed for babies from birth until they are approximately 75cm tall, or weighing up to 12kg.

A state-of-the-art carrier, the Maxi-Cosi Pebble complies with iSize (ECE R129) safety requirements, giving your little one the highest possible protection from impact.

This protection comes in part from memory foam integrated into the side wings, ensuring a snug and comfortable fit.

The cushioned headrest is adjustable (and eventually removable) to maintain a good fit as your baby grows, and the ‘baby-hugg’ inlay is designed to keep your child in more of a lie-flat position while they are very young.

The insert can be removed to allow for more space and a more upright position when the child is around 60cm tall, at the age of between four and six months.

As well as being certified for use in cars using the front or rear three-point safety belts (and with the option of ISOFIX installation via an additional base unit), the Pebble also has special certification to be used in aeroplanes.

Maxi-Cosi offers the Pebble Pro i-Size in a wide range of colours, including graphite, red, blue, black, and several shades of grey. It is also sold alongside a range of accessories, including a footmuff, summer cover, rain cover, mosquito net, back seat protector and a back seat car mirror.

The carrier is compatible with the Maxi-Cosi stroller, making it easy to transfer your baby from car to pram without disturbing them.

Check out the best Maxi-Cosi Pebble deals below:

