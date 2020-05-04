The best Mac Mini deals for June 2020

If you're in the market for the best possible Mac mini deals of 2020, we're going to serve them right up for you here – the Mac mini is the perfect way to get macOS as cheaply as possible, and the compact computer can plug right into an existing monitor and keyboard.

Of course, the Mac mini isn't the fastest Apple system you can buy, but it costs less than half of the other Macs currently sold by Apple. The point of the Mac mini is that it's, well, mini – we've seen bigger hard drives than the modest footprint of the sleek silver box.

At 7.7 inches (19.7 cm) square and just 1.4 inches (3.6 cm) deep, the Mac mini hardly seems like a computer at all. The minimalist design with all sockets hidden at the back mean it's one of the most stylish gadgets Apple make. As a trendy metallic square for your home office, it looks the part and is rugged too.

Small and powerful, there's little the Mac Mini can't do for general users and a lot it can do for pro users with a few upgrades. You can actually spec out a Mac mini to a pretty high level (for an extra price of course), and it's actually a perfect option for some.

The best Mac mini deals