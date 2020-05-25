Best Home Depot Memorial Day sale deals: best offers on appliances, furniture, grills and more

Memorial day sales 2020 at Home Depot are live now and if you're seeking the best Home Depot deals on home and garden products, you've come to the right place! To help make your Memorial Day Sales 2020 shopping easier, we've put together this quick guide to Home Depot's best Memorial Day weekend sales.

Today, Home Depot is running sales store wide on appliances, power tools, home decor, patio furniture, and more. Want to save on the latest smart home products? Head over to Home Depot's Memorial Day smart home sale to save on Wi-Fi cameras, video doorbells, and security systems. Maybe you're looking to grab that new riding mower you've been waiting for. Home Depot's got you covered with savings of up to $150 on select outdoor power equipment.

Shoppers looking to upgrade their kitchen to stainless steel appliances can check out Home Depot's Memorial Day appliance sale, where you can save up to 40% on select appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, and more. You'll also find great deals on bath decor with Home Depot's Memorial Day bath sales with new cabinets, toilets, and fixtures up to 40% off as well.

Memorial Day Appliance Sales! Up to 40% off select large appliances

Save on refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, and more with Home Depot's Memorial Day appliance sales. Upgrade your kitchen today with the newest stainless steel appliances at an excellent price!View Deal

Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Sales! Up to 20% off select small appliances today only!

This Memorial Day weekend get your hands on some of the best counter top appliances 20% off! Ninja, PowerCrush, Beehive, and more all on sale today only!View Deal

Memorial Day Home & Bath Sale! Up to 40% off select bathroom fixtures, toilets, and more

Renovating your bathroom? Head over to Home Depot today to save up to 40% on select bathroom fixtures, showers, sinks, toilets, and more. Today's your last chance to catch some serious savings!View Deal

Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales!: Up to 35% off select patio furniture sets and pieces

Time to spruce up that backyard deck with some new furniture, and Home Depot is just the place to do it. This weekend, you can save up to 35% on select patio furniture and decor, including patio sets, tables, benches, and more.View Deal

Memorial Day Home Decor Sales! Up to 35% off select home furniture and decor

Need to update that living room or bedroom? Home Depot's got you covered with their Memorial Day sales event where you can save up to 35% on select home decor and furniture pieces this weekend only.View Deal

Memorial Day Outdoor Lighting Sale! Save on landscape lighting, string lights, security lights, and more

Today only, you can save big on select outdoor lighting products at Home Depot. Save on wall lights, string lights, landscape lights, security lights, and more while supplies last!View Deal

Memorial Day Grill Sales! Save on outdoor grills, BBQ's, smokers, and more

Memorial Day weekend just wouldn't be complete without a good old fashioned barbecue. Check out Home Depot's great selection of gas, electric, and portable grills on sale this Memorial Day weekend and save. Probably the pick of the bunch is nearly 300 bucks off a Napoleon Prestige 500 but there's also great deals on Weber and Monument grills and Landmann smokers.View Deal

Memorial Day Smart Home Sales! Save on Wi-Fi cameras, video doorbells, and more

Upgrade your home's security this Memorial Day weekend with Home Depot's smart home sale. Save on Ring video cameras an systems, smart locks, and more for a limited time.View Deal

Memorial Day Outdoor Tools Sales! Up to $600 off select outdoor tools and power equipment

Spring is here and your lawn probably needs some love. Check out Home Depot's sale on outdoor power equipment today and save on mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, and more.View Deal

Memorial Day Power Tool Sales! Up to 35% off select power tools and accessories

For the handymen out there, Home Depot's running a huge 35% off sale on power tools, with some of the best brands receiving discounts including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more.View Deal

