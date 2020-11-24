Best elliptical deals on Black Friday: the best cross trainer deals available NOW

The best elliptical deals on Black Friday might not be as sought after as the best treadmill deals or the best exercise bike deals but there is no need to look down on cross trainers. Ellipticals and one of the best home gym equipment to buy if you want to lose belly fat and using a cross trainer is also more joint-friendly than using even the best treadmills, regardless of their shock absorbing belt.
thanks to Lockdown 2.0, most people wanting to get fit have to find a way to do it indoors and the best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines are perfect for this purpose. Granted, doing the best bodyweight workout for beginners is a cheaper option but you can't get fit and catch up on the telly jumping around, now can you?
Best Black Friday elliptical deals (US)
ProForm HIIT H14 Elliptical | Was $2,999 | Now $1,599 | Save $1,400 at Best Buy
The ProForm HIIT H14 features a massive, 14-inch smart HD touchscreen which lets you follow instructions from an online trainer and displays workout metrics clearly. This elliptical trainer has oversized cushion pedals for increased stability, and thanks to the two-speed CoolAire fan, you can keep your head cool during intensive workouts. Now $1,400 off, delivery in 2-3 weeks.View Deal
ProForm Stride Trainer 380 | Buy it for $405 at Walmart
A slightly cheaper option than the one above is the ProForm Stride Trainer 380, selling for $405. This is probably not the sturdiest piece of home gym equipment but it still does the job just fine. The ProForm Stride Trainer 380 has a stride length of 14 inches which is pretty good for a compact machine such as this one. Choose from 12 levels of resistance. View Deal
Because stock levels are so variable, other than looking here your best bet is to visit Walmart, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and, of course, Amazon.
- Shop ellipticals at Walmart
- Shop ellipticals at Best Buy
- Shop ellipticals at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shop ellipticals at Amazon
- Shop ellipticals at NordicTrack
Where to buy treadmills online on Black Friday (UK)
Uno Fitness Fitness XE5.1 Cross Trainer | Was £1,900 | Now £1,512.99 | Save £387.01 at Sports Direct
The Uno Fitness Fitness XE5.1 Cross Trainer features a 10-function scrolling LCD monitor with 20 levels of push-button resistance, fully adjustable foot position, forward and reverse action with quiet transmission and a friction-free 10.4kg flywheel with solid state magnetic resistance. Max user weight 150kg.View Deal
Reebok Z-Power Cross Trainer | Buy it for £399 at John Lewis
And here is a cheaper option for you: the Reebok Z-Power Cross Trainer is only £399 at John Lewis. Considering it's from John Lewis, we can hope it's a decent quality bike and based on the reviews, this might just be the case. It has a 5.5” LCD display, 32 levels of resistance, built-in heart rate sensors. The Z-Power has a maximum stride length of 15" and is kitted out with a 9kg rear-drive flywheel.View Deal
In the UK, you might get lucky finding a good treadmill offer at smaller manufacturers/retailers such as JTX Fitness and Sports Direct (we know). As well as that, Amazon and John Lewis tend to stock treadmills and other cardio equipment too.
- Shop ellipticals at JTX Fitness
- Shop ellipticals at John Lewis
- Shop ellipticals at Amazon
- Shop cross trainers at Sports Direct
Best cheap elliptical deals
Black Friday sales around the web (UK)
- Allsaints – 30% off everything
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – 1,000 deals on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – massive DIY sale on now
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – save up to £150 on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – different offers every daty
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
Black Friday sales around the web (US)
- Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
- Best Buy – massive savings across every department
- Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
- eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
- Home Depot – save on furniture, smart home devices and more
- HP – save up to 30% on select products
- Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
- Lenovo – deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg – get your computer parts for less
- Nordstrom – deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more
- Target – Target is going big on Black Friday this year
- Walmart – save big on tech, home appliances and much more