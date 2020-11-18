Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals bring unbeatable savings on LG, Sony, and more

Best Buy is giving early access to Black Friday TV deals for My Best Buy members, offering unbeatable prices on 4K Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, and more ahead of Black Friday.

With discounts on 4K Smart TVs, OLED TVs, and QLED TVs, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals are varied enough to meet any budget.

LG's NanoCell 81 Series 65" is down to just $699.99 – a $200 price drop and one of the best TV deals we've seen all season for LG. LG's NanoCell TVs offer a great range of features as well, with Active HDR, a 4K UHD NanoCell display, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility, and more.

Other great offers include Sony's X800H 75" 4K Smart TV on sale for just $999.99. Easily one of the best gaming TVs, the X800H series include Sony's X1 4K HDR processor for improved visuals as well as Motionflow XR 240Hz refresh rates to eliminate motion blur.

Best Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy today

LG NanoCell 81 Series 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (webOS) | Was: $899.99 | Now: $699.99 | Savings: $200 (22%)

The LG 65NANO81ANA NanoCell TV is a powerful 4K LED TV. Enjoy 4K movies, sports and gaming. See lifelike picture of Nano Color. Enjoy wide viewing with Nano Accuracy. Witness deep black and contrast made possible through the balanced lighting of Local Dimming.View Deal

Toshiba 43" UHD LED 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $329.99 | Now: $209.99 | Savings: $120 (36%)

Enjoy family time with this Toshiba 4K UHD LED TV. The built-in Fire TV technology lets you stream from several services, while the true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality provides stunning clarity and vivid colors. This Toshiba 4K UHD LED TV features a Voice Remote with Alexa technology for easy voice control.View Deal

Samsung Q70T Series 55" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (Tizen) | Was: $999.99 | Now: $799.99 | Savings: $200 (20%)

Get an immersive viewing experience with this 55-inch Samsung QLED Q70T Series Smart TV. The 4K UHD resolution ensures accurate color reproduction, while the Tizen OS provides access to popular streaming services. This Samsung QLED Q70T Series Smart TV features a wide viewing angle so you can watch it comfortably from multiple sitting positions.View Deal

Sony XBR X800H 75" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (Android) | Was: $1,399.99 | Now: $999.99 | Savings: $400 (28%)

Marvel at amazing contrast and clarity with this 75-inch Sony X800H 4K Android smart TV. The 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS display deliver precise, lifelike color reproduction, while two 10W X-balanced speakers deliver powerful well-balanced sound. This Sony X800H 4K Android smart TV works with popular virtual assistants for hands-free control.View Deal

There's more Black Friday deals at Best Buy to take advantage of, too. From headphones to 4K TVs, video games and more, shoppers can save big on gifts for the holiday season.

