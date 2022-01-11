Best Buy Prime Day sale 2022: flash deals on 4K TVs, appliances and more

Best Buy's Prime Day sale has kicked off with some great gift ideas for shoppers on a budget, with deals on 4K TVs, appliances, laptops, and more. In addition to the best Prime day deals on Amazon other stores such as Best Buy have their own sales happening and you can sometimes find some even better deals on tech.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or others, you're probably trying to save some money in the process if you're checking out this page. To help you find something that stays in your budget, we've done something a little different this time and provided a short selection of affordable, budget-friendly gift ideas from Best Buy's sales that you'll will love!

To go toe-to-toe with Amazon, Best Buy's Prime Day sale had to pull out all the stops. Thankfully it does so with an excellent selection of deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, video games and more. You can head over to Best Buy's sale for all deals currently available, but we've put some of the best deals front and center below.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel i5): was $1,899.99, now $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $400) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel i5): was $1,899.99, now $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

Apple's workhorse MacBook Pro is the perfect machine for creatives and this mode features an intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

HP spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: was $1,619.99, now $1,419.99 at Best Buy (save $200) HP spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: was $1,619.99, now $1,419.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

A powerful hybrid machine with a 15.6-inch 4k touchscreen display and 11th gen i7 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition (44mm): was $319.99, now $219.99 at Best Buy (save $100) Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition (44mm): was $319.99, now $219.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This Golf Edition of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.4-in AMOLED display and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray: was $549, now $499 at Best Buy (save $50) Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray: was $549, now $499 at Best Buy (save $50)

Apple's over-ear headphones offer spectacular audio performance, with noise cancellation, spatial audio support and 20 hours of battery.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security bundle: was $599.99, now $449.99 at Best Buy (save $150) Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security bundle: was $599.99, now $449.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Arlo's security bundle includes 3x Pro 4 cameras, 4x rechargeable batteries, 3x anti-theft mounts and a security yard sign. Plus, it comes with three months of Arlo's Smart plan.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: was $449.99, now $379.99 at Best Buy (save $70) GoPro Hero 9 Black: was $449.99, now $379.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

GoPro Hero 9 Black edition captures video in 5K and still images at 20MP. This really is the ultimate action camera.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99, now $199.99 at Best Buy (save $150) Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99, now $199.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 over-the-ear wireless headphones feature industry-leading noise cancellation and 40mm drivers for powerful, detailed sound.

Find the best deals on small and major appliances at Best Buy online today. Save on Maytag, Whirlpool, GE, Ninja, and more and get a sweet deal on a new refrigerator or save some cash on a brand new microwave. Whatever appliances you may be looking for, check with Best Buy first to see if you can save some serious cash today!

