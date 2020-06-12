Best Buy Father's Day Sales 2020 deals: Dad approved deals on 4K TVs, home theater and more

Best Buy's Father's Day sales 2020 are kicking off with some great gift ideas for shoppers on a budget, with dad approved deals on 4K TVs, appliances, laptops, and more. Whether your dad is into the newest tech gadgets or enjoys a more traditional Father's Day gift, you'll find a ton of great deals during Best Buy's Father's Day sales this year.

Whether you're shopping for dad or shopping for yourself, you're probably trying to save some money in the process if you're checking out this page. To help you find a Father's Day gift that stays in your budget, we've done something a little different this time and provided a short selection of affordable, budget friendly gift ideas from Best Buy's Father's Day sales that dad will love!

And this year, you won't just find deals on the latest tech gadgets and TVs. We're bringing together some of the best deals across Best Buy's complete online store. Mabye dad's in need of a new fridge or dishwasher? Check out the latest refrigerator deals or save with the Best Buy's best dishwasher deals going on right now!

Curbside Pickup

Best Buy Fathers Day Sales 2020 Laptops

Best Buy offers a huge selection of student laptops and gaming laptops for dad to choose from, with laptops suitable for personal use, work, gaming, and more. With brands like Dell, ASUS, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and more all on sale you'll be sure to find dad a great laptop on sale at Best Buy.

If your dad's a gamer,check out our guide to the best gaming laptops of 2020 and see what gaming laptop you should be looking to pick up the old man this Father's Day!

ASUS ROG Zyphyrus G Gaming Laptop | AMD Ryzen 7 3750H | NVIDIA Gefore GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | 15.6" 120Hz 1920x1080 LED | Was: $1,199 | Now: $1,049 | Save $150 at Best Buy

An awesome full HD gaming laptop for 1080p gaming, the ASUS ROG Zyphyrus G gaming laptop delivers ultra fast boot times and responsiveness with a 512GB SSD and full HD 120Hz LED display. Tackle modern games at 1080p with a gaming laptop built to handle them!View Deal

Best Buy Fathers Day Sales 2020 TVs

Best Buy is running Father's Day deals on some of the top 4K TV brands including Samsung, Sony, ViZIO, LG and more all with excellent discounted prices. Check out the quick links below to find dad a new OLED TV, 4K Smart TV, or 65 inch TV this year without breaking the bank.

Sony X800H Series LED UHD 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Was: $999 | Now: $749 | Save $200 at Best Buy Online

Sony's X800H Series 4K TV's offer an incredible viewing experience at an excellent value, and with $200 off is a no brainer of a buy. Decked out with a TRILUMINOS display with 4K native resolution, X-Reality PRO, HDR, Dolby ATMOS, and an array of smart TV features, you're getting a premium 4K TV at an unheard of price.

LG CX Series OLED UHD 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Was: $1,999 | Now: $1,799 | Save $200 at Best Buy Online

This is LG's brand-new OLED range for 2020, and it only just landed… but you can already get a great saving on it! It's so new that our review won't even land until next week, but we can tell you it's one of the best TVs of the year. If you haven't experienced the incredible realism of 4K OLED, this is the perfect time – especially since this is equipped with every next-gen gaming feature that the PS4 and Xbox Series X can make use of.

Best Buy Fathers Day Sales 2020 Headphones

For the audiophile dads out there, Best Buy's got some of the latest noise cancelling headphones and wireless earbuds on sale right now. Sony, Beats by Dre, Apple, and more are on sale now through Father's Day, with new deals dropping as the holiday gets closer.

Be sure to check back often for more deals on headphones during Best Buy's Father's Day sales 2020.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | Was: $349.99 | Now: $279.99 | Save $70 at Best Buy

These are the current holders of the T3 Award for the best noise-cancelling headphones, so what more can we say? They sound fantastic, the noise-cancellation is brilliant (and adapts for different environments), they're much lighter than rivals (so stay comfortable for longer), and can be used wired or wireless.View Deal

Best Buy Fathers Day Sales 2020 Gaming

Get dad some of the most popular consoles and games on sale during Father's Day with deals across Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo consoles and accessories. With the recent news of the Playstation 5 looking better than ever and the new Xbox Series X looking to bring us into the future of gaming, you'll find awesome deals on some of the best gaming gear available!

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 | Was: $49.99 | Now: $14.99 | Save $35 at Best Buy

This huge game takes you all across ancient Greece, fighting in the war between Sparta and Athens, and unlocking secrets of shadowy powers behind the world. It's a fantastic game mixing hand-to-hand combat and stealth, and it looks just incredible, especially on PS4 Pro in 4K and HDR. If you something you can sink dozens of hours into and really explore, it's ideal – but you can play it a bit less seriously too.View Deal

Best Buy Fathers Day Sales 2020 Appliances

Find the best deals on small and major appliances at Best Buy online today. Save on Maytag, Whirlpool, GE, Ninja, and more and get a sweet deal on a new refrigerator or save some cash on a brand new microwave. Whatever appliances you may be looking for, check with Best Buy first to see if you can save some serious cash today!

