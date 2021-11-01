Best Buy Black Friday deals include $150 off one of LG's top 4K FreeSync monitors

With Best Buy kicking off their Black Friday sale early, shoppers are in luck with some exceptional offers a full month ahead of the rest with deals on electronics, smart home tech and more. If you're a gamer looking for an upgrade to that old monitor or gaming TV you've been using, then this might be the early Black Friday deal for you.

On sale for $279.99, Best Buy is offering one of LG's best gaming monitors on sale at a seriously cheap price. Usually running over $400, this deal drops $150 off an impressive gaming displays for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5. Featuring AMD's FreeSync tech alongside a seriously impressive IPS display, this is one of the best Black Friday 4k monitor deals available right now.

With Best Buy Black Friday deals showing up a full month ahead of schedule, it's hard to argue passing up on a 4K monitor deal this good. While we may see some better priced 4K monitors around Thanksgiving, this offer is a must-buy for anyone in need of a 4K upgrade.

Image LG 27UP600 4K UHD Monitor w/ VESA HDR 400 Display

Now: $279.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $150 (35%)

Rocking AMD's FreeSync with an impressive IPS VESA HDR 400 display, this is one hell of a gaming monitor for the price. Jump on this one now before it's gone! View Deal

Is this early Black Friday deal worth it? Here's our verdict on LG's 27UP600 4K monitor at this price Specifications Panel Type: IPS Screen Size: 27" Response Time: 5ms HDMI Inputs: 1 DisplayPort 1.2 Inputs: 1 Reasons to buy + A solid 4K monitor for under $300 + Features AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech + Great for PC and console gaming + VESA DisplayHDR 400 IPS panel provides excellent detail, color and clarity + Native 4K support Reasons to avoid - Capped at 60Hz refresh rate - No USB-C ports - 5ms response times could be better

While LG offers a pretty extensive line up of 4K monitors to choose from, this deal is an easy choice for those who just need an upgrade to take their game to the next level. Suitable for both PC gaming and console gaming, it features a clear and vibrant VESA DisplayHDR 400 screen which produces an incredible level of detail and clarity even in high action and high speed scenes.

For the price, this is easily one of the best 4K monitor deals you'll find ahead of Black Friday. This year deals have been showing up way ahead of schedule, but they've actually been priced to move and this gaming monitor deal is no exception to the rule. While there is a possibility it'll be cheaper closer to Black Friday itself, at $150 off and under $300 this deal is well worth the buy today.

A solid choice for any gamer looking for an upgrade to 4K, LG's 27UP600 at this price is more than worth the buy. While it does feature a slower 5ms response time, when it comes to console gaming (and even more recent PC games) this isn't too much of a downside. It's usually better to find something that's at least 4ms or lower, but for only $279.99 it's hard to argue against this deal.

It also doesn't feature any USB-C ports so this thing strictly runs on HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. That's not a bad thing for gaming, but if you were hoping to use this as a MacBook monitor you'll be out of luck. Still, this display offers a great and cheap alternative to some of the more expensive options out there today.

It's also safe to say that this deal probably won't go any cheaper. Even as we make our way closer to Thanksgiving, Best Buy is guaranteeing these prices will match Black Friday deals later this month. So if you're not quite sure whether to bite the bullet now or wait, our recommendation is to buy. It's an incredible 4K monitor deal that you shouldn't pass up for the price.

