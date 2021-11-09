If you’ve ever stood in the back of a Best Buy staring at TVs, you know there’s no better way to get a handle on the best TV that you want anchoring your media room. The selection can be overwhelming but it’s engrossing. And, every sale is always a lead on upgrading that TV to something just a little bit better.

Even if you plan on doing all your shopping online this year, Best Buy has always made sure its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are worth as much attention as those from other retailers that come out during this shopping season. From modest 32-inch (and under) TVs for those needing a second TV, to 40- and 60-inch TVs to watch the big game on, there’s something that will fill your living room by the time November is over.

Companies like LG, Samsung , TCL, and more all offer excellent screens with some great features like smart capabilities and, for those willing to splurge, the deep contrasts of OLED panels .

With the holiday shopping spirit in mind, let’s take a look at Best Buy’s best Black Friday deals on TVs.

Best Black Friday Best Buy TV deals

75-inch Samsung Class QN85A TV Samsung 75-inch Class QN85A TV

If you’re searching for the biggest, most immersive television to engulf you the next time you watch something in 4K, the 75-inch Samsung Class QN85A TV might be your best bet this Black Friday. You’re not only getting that incredible size but the deep dynamic range thanks to its QLED screen and quantum HDR 24x as well as a smooth-looking picture thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. Oh, and it’s already $700 off its list price.

outstanding rating LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED TV

OLED TVs are all the rage right now and for good reason. That deep contrast draws you in the way normal TVs just can’t. If you’re in the market for such an immersive experience, take a serious look at the LG 65-inch C1 Series OLED TV and not just because we gave it an outstanding rating . Pricier new tech doesn’t get the same kind of sales that mid-range and budget options get yet this TV is already part of Best Buy’s early sales, getting a full $300 off its fairly large asking price.

HiSense 60-inch Class A6G TV Not only is the HiSense Class A6G TV a 4K model with HDR, but it’s got Android TV built-in for easy streaming and a voice remote so that you can use the Google Assistant to find your favorite show. More importantly, the HiSense is affordable, especially for its size. It’s already seeing a $170 discount in Best Buy’s early sales and could get an even bigger discount on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. HiSense 60-inch Class A6G TV

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 TV The Insignia 55-inch Class F30 TV proves you don’t have to break the bank to get an immersive big-screen TV. That large display will generally set you back just a little over $500 while giving you a sharp 4K resolution as well as HDR for a nice, vibrant picture. Since Best Buy has gone big with its early shopping event, you won’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal on this model, since it’s been discounted $180 already. Insignia 55-inch Class F30 TV

TCL 43-inch Class 4 Series Roku TV You’re not going to find cutting-edge technology or unique features in the TCL 43-inch Class 4 Series TV. What you will find is a solid picture at 4K with solid streaming capabilities thanks to the included Roku platform. If you’re working with a limited budget, and still want a decent-sized picture, whether it’s for a small apartment or master bedroom, this is an ideal match. It’s already gotten a $50 discount during the early shopping event and is the kind of TV that could reasonably get an even better sale closer to Black Friday. TCL 43-inch Class 4 Series Roku TV

Find the right TV at Best Buy

Best OLED and QLED TVs at Best Buy Best OLED and QLED TVs at Best Buy

No matter which new technology you’re interested in, you’ll be able to find deals on both at Best Buy this holiday shopping season. We’ve already included the Samsung 75-inch and LG 65-inch models but you’ll be able to find stellar options for both brands with similar features from 50 to 85-inches. Sony’s Bravia line is also seeing some early sales. If you’re willing to spend on OLED or QLED, now is the time to buy. These TVs will still be expensive but they’ll burn a slightly smaller hole in your wallet during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best mid-range TVs at Best Buy Best mid-range TVs at Best Buy

The biggest sales have usually ended up being on more mid-range televisions, since most people aren’t really ready to spend over $2,000 on a TV. They offer a lot of the same features of more expensive offerings, like a 4K resolution and easy-to-use streaming interfaces, while skipping the newer and more expensive tech like OLED. And, you can find them in decently large sizes.

