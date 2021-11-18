Best Black Friday Apple TV deals 2021

If you're looking for a cheap Black Friday Apple TV deal, we can't blame you – Apple's streaming box is one of the best out there for image and sound quality, but it also costs much more than the competition. But we've certainly seen discounts on the Apple TV boxes in the best Black Friday deals in the past, so we're likely to see some again this year – and you'll find the current lowest prices below.

Available in both 4K and HD versions, the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K are some of the best streaming options available today. The Apple TV 4K in particular supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound for serious home theatre sound quality, and has a great range of streaming apps in an easy interface – as well as some features that are especially useful if you have a lot of Apple gear, including AirPlay 2 support, your Photos library, and easy switching of the audio to AirPods.

The image quality on them is excellent, including the upscaling of HD streaming video to 4K (in the 4K version). And the new Siri remote is really easy to use, with a long battery life. The iTunes movies store is arguably the best seller of 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos movies, and the quality is higher than watching on something like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video – and you get Dolby Atmos support in many movies.

Black Friday Apple TV deals

Here are today's lowest prices on the latest version of the Apple TV 4K:

Alternatively, you can currently get the older version of the Apple TV 4K for cheaper. You still get full 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos support, but miss out on some more niche features, including HDMI 2.1 support. You get the older Siri remote here, which is not as nice as the new one, but is perfectly usable overall.

And here's the HD-only version of the Apple TV, for those with a smaller 24-inch or 32-inch TV who don't need 4K support.