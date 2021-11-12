70-inch TVs usually come at a premium and that can make them harder to justify, but Black Friday TV deals can lop a big chunk of that price tag off. These discounts give you an opportunity to make the ultimate home theater that much more attainable, so it’s no surprise big TV discounts rank among the best Black Friday deals .

70+ inch TVs are not so uncommon, either, so you’ll still see a lot of manufacturers putting plenty of their best technology on display in this size. You can find cinematically stunning OLED TVs from LG in this size category, and Samsung hasn’t shied away from offering 75-inch models to show off its Neo QLED display technology.

Now, a 70-inch TV is going to be huge, so you’re going to want to make absolutely sure you’ve got room for it in your home. Once you’ve done that, you can let these Black Friday 70-inch TV deals help you find the room in your budget.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY 70-INCH TV DEALS

The Samsung 75QN900A is a top performer. This TV really takes full advantage of its size as it uses an 8K display panel, giving you incredible clarity and preparing you for future video content. You’ll also be able to use AI upscaling to make 4K content even sharper. The TV also uses Samsung’s Neo QLED technology with Mini-LED backlighting for exceptional color and contrast that’ll take HDR content to the next level.

The LG OLED77CX is a masterpiece for home cinemas. This TV comes in at a towering 77-inch size, and it provides a beautiful OLED panel that’s capable of displaying perfect blacks and rich colors. It isn’t the brightest TV available, but the effectively infinite contrast ratio will make cinematic content really shine. Though LG also has a newer C1 version of this TV, the two are largely identical, and the CX has the advantage of being a little cheaper thanks to its age.

For a top-notch 4K display, the Samsung 75QN90A has what you’ll want. This TV also features the Neo QLED technology with Mini-LED backlighting, giving it stunning visual capabilities that can nearly rival OLED for black levels while providing seriously bright highlights. Samsung has also built-in HDMI 2.1 ports to support high-end gaming features like 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM.

If you want an ultra-premium OLED TV, then the LG OLED77G1 will be the way to go. This model features LG’s new OLED evo panel, which sees a 20% increase in brightness over its previous OLED displays, helping get over one of the key weaknesses of OLED TVs. This TV also boasts no shortage of features, with plenty of HDR support, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s meant to be mounted on a wall, though, so you’ll either need to plan for that or go for one of the other mounting/stand options LG offers.

TOP RETAILERS

Where to find the best deals on 70-inch TVs

