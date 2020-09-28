Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2020: What to expect of Prime Day's best TV deals

Amazon Prime Day TV deals are on the way! With Amazon officially confirming an October 13th start date for Prime Day 2020, we're just two short weeks away from some of the best TV deals of the year.

As one of the largest holiday shopping days of the year, Amazon Prime Day is going to bring forth a plethora of deals and steals to take advantage of. Amazon Prime Day TV deals in the past have been some of the most popular Prime Day deals and this year we're expecting Prime Day TV deals to be even bigger and better than before.

On top of Amazon's own selection of Prime Day TV deals, many retailers and sellers will be pulling out all the stops to take advantage of Prime Day's massive online presence. The in-store shopping experience has completely changed thanks to events of the past year, meaning online shopping is now THE shopping method of choice for both retailers and deal hunters alike.

This means more deals and more competition for shoppers looking to snag a good TV deal during Amazon's big day. While you'll find more TV deals and bigger discounts than ever before, expect Prime Day 2020 to be one of the most competitive shopping days of the year next to Black Friday.

Early Amazon Prime Day TV deals: best TV deals today

While Amazon Prime Day hasn't officially kicked off, there are already some killer TV deals happening right now. Discounts on both LED/LCD 4K TVs, as well as OLED TVs, can be found with big name brands already discounting some of their most popular TV models.

For example, you can already save $300 off LG's Nano 8 Series 75" UHD LED 4K Smart TV. At $1,500, things brings LG's Nano 8 75" to one of it's best prices ever, and easily makes it one of the best TV deals you'll find today.

Another great TV deal you'll find is on Sony's X900H 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV, which is currently $400 off it's standard $1,399 price tag. One of the best TVs for gaming by far, at just $999 Sony's X900H 65" becomes one of the best TVs under $1000 at this price!

There will be plenty of more Prime Day TV deals to check out as we get closer to the big event, so be sure to check back often! We'll keep this section updated with the best Prime Day TV deals available.

Best 55 inch TV Deal Today at Amazon

Samsung Q70T Series 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $999 | Now: $899 | Savings: $100 (10%)

If you're in the market for a new Samsung 4K TV, Amazon's got a killer deal on the Q70T 55" for a limited time. Save 10% on one of Samsung's best 4K TVs around with Amazon Alexa built right in for the ultimate Smart TV viewing experience.View Deal

Best 65 inch TV Deal Today at Amazon

Sony X900H 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,399 | Now: $999 | Savings: $400 (29%)

One of the best gaming TVs available, Sony's X900H series 4K Smart TVs feature Amazon Alexa compatibility as well as a dedicate Game Mode that reduces input lag and improves visual performance. Now just $999, this is easily one of the best TV deals under $1000 today. View Deal

Best 75 Inch TV Deal Today at Amazon

LG Nano 8 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,799 | Now: $1,499 | Savings: $300 (17%)

Featuring Nano Color technology, LG's Nano 8 Series delivers stunning images and picture quality. Now $300 off it's standard $1,799 price tag, you can grab one of LG's best 4K TVs at one heck of a bargain.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is going to be a massive event this year, and while Amazon has officially announced October 13th and 14th as it's running days, Amazon is already kicking things off early.

Prime Day TV deals are already happening and will be plentiful come the actual day, but you'll want to make sure you jump on the right deal at the right time. Flash sales are going to be popping up now through Prime Day 2020, so you'll want to bookmark Amazon's Prime Day landing page to get the most recent deals front and center.

Deals are also going to be moving fast this year, as many shoppers will be going fully online for their holiday shopping. Retail stores are still limited in capacity and many are already making the shift to primarily online sales, but you can still take advantage of their delivery or store pickup options. With Amazon though, you don't have this option.

Since Amazon is strictly delivery, you'll be competing with other deal hunters and shoppers to get the best Prime Day TV deals before their gone. If you're in the market for a brand new 4K TV, do your shopping a bit early this year and identify which one you want as soon as possible.

Once you've identified the TV you want, bookmark it's page and get ready to jump on it as soon as you see it on sale. Prime Day TV deals will be some of the most popular deals of the sale, so the sooner you act the more chance you have to get the Prime Day TV deal you're after.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: more TV deals to choose from

