Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020: the best deals live now

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially arrived. It's been a long and excruciating wait with Prime Day being delayed and all, but the delay has been more than worth it as Prime Day has got off to an incredible start in the deals department and we're already seeing some of the Best Prime day deals to date.

So what are the best Prime Day deals this year? Amazon devices, as predicted, are seeing some of the biggest discounts they've seen all year. Amazon's Echo Show 5 is currently 50% off and some of Amazon's most popular tech including the Echo Dot 3rd Gen are getting major price cuts, making this year's Amazon device Prime Day deals a must-see.

Amazon's big two-day sale isn't the only place you'll find Prime Day deals this year. Retailers including Best Buy and Walmart are running their own 'Prime Day' sales alongside Amazon, offering thousands of deals on electronics, clothing, smart home products, and plenty more over the next few days.

Walmart's Big Save sales event, which runs from October 11th through October 15th, offers bargain hunters one of the best alternative Prime Day deals sources.

Best Buy is doing the same by kicking off early Black Friday deals to compete with Amazon's juggernaut of a sales event. Both sales are well worth checking out.

Target is also offering its own version of Prime Day deals with a two-day competing sale known as 'Deal Days', which kicked off on October 13th alongside Prime Day 2020. With expectations of 'Black Friday-like' deals across hundreds of products, Target's own Prime Day-beating sale offers another great alternative for bargain hunters. But let's get back to Prime Day and the best Prime Day deals that are live right now...

We're constantly updating the links below as new deals come in so you can click and save without endless scrolling.

We're seeing some incredible deals on leading brands and categories, with sales on electronics, furniture, clothing, and more. Leading brands including but not limited to Nike, Samsung, Sony, and Apple will all have deals happening this Prime Day, and we'll be watching closely to make sure you're seeing the best Prime Day deals front and center.

To get started and to see some of today's best Prime Day deals, you can use the Amazon Prime Day deals navigation menu to jump directly to the product deals you want to view or hit the Quick Links above. You can also keep on scrolling to see all of the best Prime Day deals available today.

Amazon Prime Day smart home and kitchen deals



Smart home and kitchen products are some of the fastest moving deals during Prime Day, and this year we expect nothing less. You can already save with some excellent deals on smart home, home essentials, and kitchen appliances today! We've listed some of the best Prime Day deals already available, but head on over to Amazon today for the full selection of deals.

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop (Alexa Compatible)

Was: $549.99 | Now: $439.99 | Savings: $110 (20%)

Get a top of the line robo-vacuum on sale now for just $439, a massive $110 off the standard price tag. Complete with Alexa compatibility, the Roborock S5 MAX is one of the best robo-vacs available for smart homes today. SOLD OUT.View Deal

Kasa Smart by TP-Link Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets 4-Pack (Alexa Compatible)

Was: $49.99 | Now: $26.99 | Savings: $23 (46%)

Ready to upgrade your home into the 21st century? Kasa Smart Plugs with Alexa compatibility provide total voice control over appliances and devices with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and simple voice commands. Get a pack of 4 today for just $26.99.View Deal

Tenda N301 N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router 300Mpbs

Was: $18.99 | Now: $15.99 | Savings: $3 (16%)

Pick up a new wireless router for your home starting at just $15.99! Tenda routers deliver up to 300Mpbs speeds, making them perfect for streaming, gaming, VoIP and more. At one of the lowest prices available already, the additional 16% off is a welcome bonus!View Deal

Sengled Smart Light 75W Color Changing Bulb (1-Pack)

Was: $24.99 | Now: $21.24 | Savings: $3.75 (15%)

Save a bit on some new color changing smart bulbs today at Amazon, with Sengled smart lights now on sale for 15% off! Add a bit of color and style to your smart home with Alexa compatible voice controlled lighting today.View Deal

Kasa Smart by TP-Link Smart LED Multicolor Strip Lights (6 ft.)

Was: $69.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $10 (14%)

Enhanced the ambience of your smart home with Kasa Smart multicolored LED strip lights. Compatible with Alexa for full voice controlled lighting effects, at $10 off you're getting these at a price that'll be hard to beat come Prime Day.View Deal

MagicTec 2.5L Cool Mist Humidifier

Was: $39.99 | Now: $26.95 | Savings: $13.04 (33%)

Bargain hunters can save a hefty 33% on MagicTec's Cool Mist humidifier. With a 2.5L capacity and up to 24 hours of continuous use, this is an excellent price to get a cheap humidifier on sale today.

View Deal

BISSELL Turboclean Powerbrush Upright Carpet Cleaner

Was: $99.99 | Now: $89.99 | Savings: $10 (10%)

Now 10% off, BISSELL's Turboclean carpet cleaner is a force to be reckoned with and is essential for pet owners. At just $89.99, this is a deal worth jumping on today if you've got a pet-friendly house that needs a little love!View Deal

Save up to 40% on Amazon's Wag dog treats today

Pick up some treats for your furry friends on the cheap during Prime Day with Amazon's own brand of treats. Wag treats are available in three flavors (beef, chicken, and turkey) and are an excellent treat your pets will love!View Deal

Save up to 20% on Amazon's household and personal care products

Get up to 20% off everything from razers to teeth whitening strips, braces, bandages, and more. Amazon's own brand of personal and household care products are on sale right now, with discounts of up to 20% off select products now through Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV and video deals

Expect some best Prime Day deals on TV and video products to start dropping early this year, with flash sales already happening on big name brands and TVs. 4K, LED, OLED, and many more will be on sale this Prime Day, along with a plethora of A/V accessories and necessities to take your TV viewing experience to the next level this Prime Day.

Toshiba 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $449.99 | Now: $299.99 | Savings: $150 (33%) | Amazon

Grab a 55" 4K Smart TV Fire Edition on sale for just $299! In what is quite possibly the best deal on a 4K TV you'll see all throughout Prime Day, this Toshiba Fire Edition TV is getting a massive 33% discount for a limited time. Don't miss out on this one! View Deal

LG Nano 8 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $899 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $399.01 (44%) | Amazon

Amazon is slashing the 55" LG Nano 8 4K Smart TV by almost $400, bringing its lowest price yet. LG's Nanocell technology delivers incredible picture quality and with Amazon Alexa built-in, you get full voice control of your viewing experience.. A deal like this is too good to pass up! SOLD OUTView Deal

Toshiba 43" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $329.99 | Now: $209.99 | Savings: $120 (25%) | Amazon

Save $120 on Toshiba's latest 55" Fire TV today. With complete access to your favorite streaming services include Disney+, Hulu, HBO, Netflix, Prime Video, and more, grabbing a 55" 4K Smart TV at just $299 is an absolute steal. Prime members, grab this one quick!View Deal

Hisense H8 Quantum Series 50" ULED 4K Smart TV

Was: $399 | Now: $379.99 | Savings: $20 (5%) | Amazon

Save $20 on Hisense's 50" H8 Quantum series 4K Smart TV, one of the better budget 4K Smart TV brands. The H8 Quantum series offers an incredible viewing experience for the price, and a $20 discount is more than welcome. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day headphone and audio deals

Audiophiles will get their chance to save big this Prime Day, with major deals happening noise cancelling headphones, in-ear wireless earbuds, and more. Keep an eye out for discounts on fan favorites including Apple's AirPods, JBL headsets, and more of the most popular brands and models!

Save up to 43% on select JBL headphones, soundbars, and speakers

Audiophiles can stock up on a variety of JBL products including JBL Charge bluetooth speakers, Quantum 600 gaming headsets, LIVE 300 earbuds, and a whole lot more. Stock is limited on many of these, so act fast!View Deal

Save up to 13% on select Sennheiser Signature Moment headphones

One of the leading sound technology innovators, Sennheiser's headphones offer exceptional build quality and sound. While priced on the higher end, you can find deal of up to 13% off select in-ear and on-ear noise cancelling headphones.View Deal

Save 40% on select Yamaha Urbanears headphones and speakers

Yamaha's line of Urbanears wired headphones and speakers are getting a 40% price cut for Prime Day. Grab a Ralis portable Bluetooth speaker for just $119 or Urbanears Plattan 2 headphones for just $29.99.View Deal

JBL CLUB 700 Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Was: $199.95 | Now: $149.95 | Savings: $50 (25%) | Amazon

Pick up a pair of JBL's legendary CLUB 700 premium wireless headphones on sale now for just $149. Now 25% off for a limited time, experience JBL's best pair of headphones in some time with a hefty price drop.View Deal

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds (Black)

Was: $49.99 | Now: $29.99 | Savings: $20.00 (40%) | Amazon

At 40% off, AUKEY's wireless earbuds are a no-brainer. Exceptional sound quality, noise-cancelling mic and a reliable connection make these AirPod alternatives a must-try. Now on sale for just $25, you won't find a better deal on in-ear headphones this Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop and computing deals

Prime Day shoppers will also find a vast array of deals on laptops, PCs, computing hardware, accessories, and more this year. Basic essentials including cables and replacement parts to full on PCs and laptops will be on sale this Prime Day, with hundreds of big name brands getting in on the action.

Apple MacBook Air 13" 256GB SSD (Space Gray)

Was: $999 | Now: $899.99 | Savings: $99.01 (10%) | Amazon

Don't miss out on what may be the best MacBook Air deal you'll find all year. Amazon is offering $150 off Apple's latest MacBook Air, bringing the price down to just $849 for the 256GB model. If you've been in the market for a new MacBook Air, here's your chance!

Specs: 10th Gen Intel i3 | 13.3" Retina Display | 8GB | 256GB SSDView Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13" 512GB SSD (Space Gray)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,199 | Savings: $100.00 (8%) | Amazon

Upgrade to the 512GB SSD version of Apple's latest MacBook Air and get the same discount – $150 off – for a limited time. This model features a 10th Gen Intel i5 and increased storage capacity, with 8GB RAM and of course 13.3" Retina display.

Specs: 10th Gen Intel i5 | 13.3 Retina Display | 8GB | 512GB SSDView Deal

GAOMON 11.6" Tilt Support Drawing Pen Display

Was: $239.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $40 (17%) | Amazon

A great gift for budding digital artists, this drawing support tablet is an excellent deal for just $199.99. Easy to setup, GAOMON's 11.6" drawing support tablet features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, eight shortcut keys, and a 1080p HD IPS display that produces 16.7 million colors for incredible image color accuracy.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

With the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, expect a ton of deals on older consoles and accessories to show up on Prime Day. We should see some excellent price cuts on the PS4 and XB1, but we'll also see plenty of deals on Nintendo products, off-brand accessories, and more!

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console (Black)

Was: $399 | Now: $365 | Savings: $33.12 (8%) | Amazon

Grab the PlayStation 4 on sale today! Amazon has slashed the price down to just $357, taking $42 off the standard price for a limited time. This may go lower on Prime Day, but we don't expect to see a better deal on the PS4 for some time. HURRY, ALMOST ALL SOLD OUTView Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals

There may be fresh PS5 pre-orders at Amazon over Prime Day – and our PS5 pre-order page will keep you up to date – and whether there are or not, there WILL be deals on other things to take your PS5 gaming to the next level. We're talking cheap 4K TVs, third-party peripherals and more!View Deal

Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad

Was: $129.99 | Now: $98.99 | Savings: $31 (24%) | Amazon

Razer's specialist keypad is getting a hefty 24% discount ahead of Prime Day. Now just $99, this is a great opportunity to save a bit on this investment if you've been on the fence about trying one out. Won't be on sale forever, so don't think too long!View Deal

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse

Was: $49.99 | Now: $39.97 | Savings: $10.02 (20%) | Amazon

An excellent gaming mouse at its normal price, getting 20% off SteelSeries' Rival 310 brings it into the must buy territory. Featuring a 12,000 CPI TrueMove 3 optical sensor, this thing is one of the most accurate gaming mice available. It's also one of the most affordable.View Deal

Orzly Geek Pack Complete Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle

Was: $69.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $10 (14%) | Amazon

Grab a complete Nintendo Switch accessories bundle for just $59.99 today. A limited time offer any Nintendo Switch fan should take a look at, this complete bundle includes screen protectors, Joycon grips, racing wheels, and more!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera and photo deals

Some of the best Prime Day deals will be on cameras and photography accessories, making it one of the best times for budding photographers to gear up on the cheap. Expect some great deals on DSLR cameras as well as new mirrorless models as well, along with accessories including diffusers, box lighting equipment, and more.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera (Mint)

Was: $129.99 | Now: $99.00 | Savings: $30.00 (23%)

The perfect on-the-go camera for friends and family alike, Polaroids Original series offers that classic vibe and feel with instant polaroid printing. A great gift idea for those looking for a cool replacement for a digital camera.View Deal

Save up to 50% on select Olympus camera bodies and accessories

Save upwards of 50% on select Olympus cameras, bodies, lenses, and other must-have camera accessories for a limited time. There's a wide variety of novice level through professional level cameras available as well as prime lenses!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day iPad and tablet deals

It wouldn't be Prime Day without some killer deals on tablets to choose from, and this year you can expect some awesome discounts on Amazon tablets as well as iPads and other popular tablet models. Amazon has already cut the prices on their Fire HD tablets, so expect many brands to do the same come Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet 64GB w/ Wireless Dock

Was: $179.98 | Now: $169.99 | Savings: $10 (5%)

Grab one of Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 Plus tablets 5% off for a limited time. This deal applies to the 64GB model and includes the wireless charging dock. While not a huge discount, it may not be much cheaper come Prime Day so this is a good chance to save a bit.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 64GB Wi-Fi (Space Gray) – Latest Model

Was: $399 | Now: $335.99 | Savings: $63.01 (16%)

Grab an Apple iPad Mini at one of its lowest prices ever! A great entry level tablet for those looking to upgrade or jump into the tablet world, Apple's iPad Mini offers the complete iPad experience in a compact package.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fitness tech deals

New Years is just around the corner and those resolutions to shed those extra pounds are following closely behind. Prime Day is an excellent chance to save on workout gear, fitness tech, and accessories for those looking to turn a new leaf in 2021. Check out some of the best fitness tech deals you'll find on Prime Day 2020!

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch (Black)

Was: $169.99 | Now: $115.49 | Savings: $54.50 (32%)

At 34% off, this is the best price you'll find on the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch. This is the model without the heart rate monitor unfortunately, but as a running watch there is no equal!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS Unlocked (Mystic Black)

Was: $479.99 | Now: $449 | Savings: $30.99 (6%)

Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can save a few bucks on the GPS version, bringing the new cost to just $449. We don't see the price dropping much farther on this watch, so take advantage of this deal today if this is one someone's wishlist!View Deal

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity & Fitness Tracker

Was: $129.99 | Now: $97.66 | Savings: $32.33 (25%)

One of Garmin's best fitness trackers is getting a massive 30% price cut as an early Prime Day deal. At just $90, this is an awesome gift for fitness enthusiasts or the perfect entry level fitness tracker to get the ball rolling.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day toy deals

Prime Day 2020 will also be the perfect chance to do some early Christmas gift shopping, with plenty of deals on toys and games throughout the two-day deal extravaganza. Prime Day's toy deals are going to be bigger and better than ever, so keep an eye out for some of the hottest toys of the year to go on sale soon!

Best Ride On Cars Honda CRF250R Dirt Bike (Red)

Was: $299.00 | Now: $106.99 | Savings: $192.01 (64%)

At a whopping 64% off, if you've got a young one looking to give dirt biking a try here's your chance to do it without committing hundreds of dollars to the cause. At just over $100, this is a must-buy.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fashion and wearable deals

Fashionistas and the like will find some great deals on clothing and accessories during Prime Day 2020. Everything from blouses to underwear, shirts, shoes, and everything in-between will go on sale, you'll just have to have a keen eye to find the best Prime Day deals! Check out some of the best fashion deals happening today.

Save up to 65% off select Haggar men's apparel

Class the wardrobe up a little bit with some new threads from Haggar. A mix of shirts, button ups, slacks, and accessories are on sale right now, with discounts of up to 65% off and more on select items.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Amazon services deals

Most of the Prime membership services, including Prime Video, Audible, and more, will go on sale during Prime Day as well! Many will offer immediate discounts on books and movies, while others will discount membership fees by upwards of 50% or more!

Save up to 50% on select titles + $1.99 rentals for a limited time

Prime members can get in on the Prime Day action early with up to 50% off select releases, as well as current and classic titles up for rental at just $1.99. Includes even more deals on TV series like Rick & Morty, movies like Aquaman, and movie channel deals too!View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1

Prime members can get a full 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited right now for just $1. This deal is is exclusive to Prime members and new subscribers only. Access to over 60 million songs and counting for 4 months? I'd buy that for a dollar!View Deal

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free

First time subscribers to Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service can receive 3 months at no additional charge. Exclusive to Prime members who must sign up between October 1st and October 14th to take advantage of this deal!View Deal

Best Prime Day alternative sales and deals

While Amazon Prime Day is the biggest sale you'll want to check out this month, there's actually quite a few other sales happening. Both Walmart and Target are getting in on the action as well, and have come forth with Amazon Prime Day competing sales events that are bringing some incredible deals.

Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale (October 13th - 14th)

Best Buy has a Prime Day-competing two-day early Black Friday sale running Tuesday, October 13th through Wednesday, October 14th, with major deals on home electronics and tech, including laptops, TVs, audio equipment, and more.

Walmart's Big Save Sales Event (October 11th - 15th)

Going live October 11th, Walmart's Prime Day-competing Big Save sales event offers thousands of deals on products store and site wide. It's bringing discounts matched only by Black Friday itself. Click 'View Deal' to check out the sale!View Deal

Walmart has already indicated that many of the deals will be comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, leaving our imaginations running wild as to just what else we'll be able to save on this year. Unfortunately, Walmart+ won't have any unique deals or perks this time around but we expect that to change come next year.

Keep your eyes on this section come October 11th, we'll be listing some of the best deals happening during Walmart's Big Save sales event.

Target's Deal Days Sales Event (October 13th - October 14th)

Target's very own Prime Day-beating sales event, Deal Day's goes live October 13th with a flurry of deals rivaling Amazon Prime Day's best. There are massive discounts on tech products, toys, home essentials, and more.

Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale

Lenovo's kicking semi-annual sale has doorbuster deals of up to 70% on select laptops including gaming laptops and student laptops. New deals will be dropping over the new few weeks including Legion gaming laptop deals, 10% off desktops, and more!View Deal

More alternative Prime Day sales...

Amazon Prime Day deal guides

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon's official 'day' of deals and steals, Prime Day is actually a two day deal extravaganza that brings some of the best deals on our favorite products. From Amazon devices to popular tech, clothing, home decor, and more, Prime Day deals can save you some big money – if you're patient enough.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day 2020 will be taking place Tuesday, October 13th through Wednesday, October 14th. Sales will be starting as early as 12:00AM EST, with many available through Wednesday night.

T3 will be covering the entirety of Amazon Prime Day from start to finish, ensuring only the best Prime Day deals are front and center! Until then, Prime members will be happy to know that they can earn up to $60 in credits to use on Prime Day deals!

What sold well on Amazon Prime Day 2019?

We know from T3's own data that Amazon devices were hugely popular over Prime Day 2019, which is hardly surprising given the massive price drops they saw. The Echo Show hit its cheapest ever price, so that was a big hit in the sale as was the Echo Dot.

Other products that proved popular were 4K TVs, coffee machines, headphones and fitness bands.

According to Amazon, Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items throughout Prime Day, making it the largest shopping event in Amazon history. Top-selling deals in the US included iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug. Top selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

We also have some interesting data about Prime Day 2019 from market intelligence firm Numerator who surveyed Prime Day 2019 shoppers to get a picture of how the event went.

We know that shoppers looking to buy into the Amazon ecosystem (that's Amazon devices like the Echo, Kindle, Fire TV sticks and tablets and Ring Video Doorbells) were offered some really good deals. According to Numerator, the depth of discount on Amazon ecosystem products averaged 45% this year, compared to 37% in 2018. Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle products were all offered at the deepest discounts seen to-date. Additionally, Alexa-enabled products averaged a slightly higher discount of 32%, and many deals on these products – like an Alexa-enabled Instant Pot – included the Echo or Echo Dot as a bundled package.

In relation to other retail holidays, Numerator found that Prime Day 2019 shoppers ranked Prime Day #2 in terms of deal quality, behind Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday. In 2018, Prime Day ranked below both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of perceived deal quality, so 2019’s shake-up proves Prime Day’s growing popularity.

Numerator adds that for 36% of Prime Day shoppers, 2019 was their first time shopping Prime Day – that’s down from 2018's year’s 44%, but still a significant number of newcomers to the day of deals. 58% of Prime Day shoppers participated in 2018 as well, and 12% of this 2019’s shoppers participated in the first ever Prime Day back in 2015, showing that Amazon has succeeded not only in attracting first-timers, but also in maintaining loyal enthusiasts.

Hitwise provided further information as to the success of Prime Day 2019, suggesting that it's a shopping event that Amazon is not going to abandon any time soon. According to the market intelligence firm, online visits, transactions, and sign-ups all spiked in key markets.

In the US Amazon's share of transactions among the top 50 retailers was 72% during the 2018 holiday season and rose to 86% on Prime Day. In the UK, Amazon’s focus was on growing the number of Prime subscribers, and it worked. Over 80,000 people signed up to Prime each day over the 48-hour period. That's a +147% rise compared to Prime Day 2018.

Hitwise says that in the US, the Nintendo Switch was the most searched product, overtaking the still popular Instant Pot. Searches for the Ring doorbell grew significantly this year due to a deal which bundled it with the Echo Show (both Amazon products). In the UK, the Nintendo Switch was also the top searched product followed by laptops, Fitbit, Audible and PS4. They weren't the most purchased Prime Day products, though: Hitwise said – as did Amazon – that the most purchased products in both the US and UK were Fire TV Sticks and Echo Dots, which is not surprising given the massive discounts they got.

Interestingly, it seems that the Amazon Prime Day effect extended to bricks and mortar stores, too. Placer Labs analyses footfall in locations such as shopping malls and retail outlets and it found that the offline impact of the Prime Day sale didn't just affect Amazon, where Amazon’s Whole Foods store saw visits around 25% above what they were during summer 2018. Walmart saw higher than average in-store traffic over the Prime Day period as did Target and Best Buy. "If Prime Day 2019 is any indication, expect greater levels of crossover between offline and online pushes," Place Labs concludes. "And this doesn’t just mark a significant event for Amazon, but for the retail community as a whole."

