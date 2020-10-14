Best Prime Day deals: The best deals from Apple, Samsung, Bose and more

Looking for the best Prime Day deals? You've come to the right place! Now on day two of Prime Day, we're knee deep in Amazon Prime Day 2020 and the deals couldn't be hotter. Thousands of Prime Day deals are live across Amazon right now with more to come throughout the day, but you're not after the low quality offers. You want the best deals front and center, and we're here to help you make the most of your Prime Day deal shopping with our comprehensive guide to the best Prime Day deals of 2020, day two, which ends at midnight PT today, so get shopping if you don't to miss out.

Just what are the best Prime Day deals this year you ask? With how Prime Day has performed so far, the answers may surprise you.

As initially predicted, Amazon devices are seeing some of their biggest discounts of the year during Prime Day. Amazon's Echo Show 5 is currently 50% off (back In stock on October 31, 2020) and some of the Echo Dot 3rd Gen – which got it's largest price drop down to just $18.99– is making quite the splash this year, as Prime Day deals on Amazon's hottest devices continue to blow us away.

Great non-Amazon device deals including Apple's AirPods Pro getting $44 off are leading the charge this Prime Day, though. In addition, home products and cookware are exploding in popularity with 40% discounts on Le Creuset and other cookware as well as 50% off Instant Pot pressure cookers.

Family friendly gifts and deals are also on the rise today as well. Prime Day discounts of up to 40% on select family board games are seeing a massive surge. Clothing deals are seeing a great response as well, especially the Calvin Klein underwear sale.

We've compiled the best Prime Day deals and offers below for convenience. Check back frequently, we'll be updating it throughout Amazon's Prime Day sale with the latest and great deals of the day.

We're constantly updating the links below as new deals come in so you can click and save without endless scrolling.

Amazon's big two-day sale isn't the only place you'll find Prime Day deals this year. Retailers including Best Buy and Walmart are running their own 'Prime Day' sales alongside Amazon, offering thousands of deals on electronics, clothing, smart home products, and plenty more over the next few days.

Walmart's Big Save sales event, which runs from October 11th through October 15th, offers bargain hunters one of the best alternative Prime Day deals sources.

Best Buy is doing the same by kicking off early Black Friday deals to compete with Amazon's juggernaut of a sales event. Both sales are well worth checking out.

Target's Deal Day's sales event also kicked off as well. Target's two-day competing sale, now known as 'Deal Days', began October 13th alongside Prime Day 2020. With expectations of 'Black Friday-like' deals across hundreds of products, Target's own Prime Day-beating sale offers another great alternative for bargain hunters.

But enough about those other sales. Let's get right to Prime Day day two and some of the best Prime Day deals you can save with right now...

Amazon Prime Day smart home and kitchen deals



(Image credit: Future)

Smart home and kitchen products are some of the fastest moving deals during Prime Day, and this year we expect nothing less. You can already save with some excellent deals on smart home, home essentials, and kitchen appliances today! We've listed some of the best Prime Day deals already available, but head on over to Amazon today for the full selection of deals.

Save up to 30% on drinks and snacks – Chewy bars, Lays chips and more

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum w/ Wi-Fi & Alexa Compatibility Was:$ 319.99 | Prime Day Price: $199.99 | Savings: $120 (38%)

Save $120 on iRobot's industry-leading Roomba 692 robo vac. Complete with Amazon Alexa compatibility, control your new Roomba with voice commands or via the app. Self-charging and works well on all floor types.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum | On sale for $599.99 | Was $799.99 | You save $200 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i6+ is the ultimate smart home accessory. Thanks to the Smart Mapping functionality, the i6+ can learn the layout of your home even more precisely than before. The Clean Base docking system can store up to 60 days' worth of dirt so you can completely forget about vacuuming for months. Smart assistant compatibility means you can initiate a cleaning sequence with your voice only. Welcome to the future!View Deal

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum | On sale for $399.99 | Was $599.99 | You save $200 at Amazon

The Roomba 981's 'Power-Lifting Suction' delivers 10-times the air power than its predecessors for a more effective vacuuming experience. Better still, the Power Boost Technology automatically increases suction to clean deep into carpets. The Roomba 981 is also ideal for households with pets thanks to its Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. The vacuum's 'High-Efficiency Filter' traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.View Deal

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera (1-Pack)

Was: $34.99 | Now: $24.99 | Savings: $10 (28%)

An excellent small home security system, the Blink Mini smart security camera easily connects with your mobile device to provide 24/7 security. Featuring 1080p video recording, two-way audio, motion detection and day/night recording, Prime members are getting an incredible deal at just $24.99 for one.View Deal

Kasa Smart by TP-Link Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets 4-Pack (Alexa Compatible) Was: $49.99 | Now: $26.99 | Savings: $23 (46%)

Ready to upgrade your home into the 21st century? Kasa Smart Plugs with Alexa compatibility provide total voice control over appliances and devices with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and simple voice commands. Get a pack of 4 today for just $26.99.View Deal

Tenda N301 N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router 300Mpbs Was: $18.99 | Now: $15.99 | Savings: $3 (16%)

Pick up a new wireless router for your home starting at just $15.99! Tenda routers deliver up to 300Mpbs speeds, making them perfect for streaming, gaming, VoIP and more. At one of the lowest prices available already, the additional 16% off is a welcome bonus!View Deal

Sengled Smart Light 75W Color Changing Bulb (1-Pack)

Was: $24.99 | Now: $21.24 | Savings: $3.75 (15%)

Save a bit on some new color changing smart bulbs today at Amazon, with Sengled smart lights now on sale for 15% off! Add a bit of color and style to your smart home with Alexa compatible voice controlled lighting today.View Deal

Kasa Smart by TP-Link Smart LED Multicolor Strip Lights (6 ft.)

Was: $69.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $10 (14%)

Enhanced the ambience of your smart home with Kasa Smart multicolored LED strip lights. Compatible with Alexa for full voice controlled lighting effects, at $10 off you're getting these at a price that'll be hard to beat come Prime Day.View Deal

MagicTec 2.5L Cool Mist Humidifier Was: $39.99 | Now: $26.95 | Savings: $13.04 (33%)

Bargain hunters can save a hefty 33% on MagicTec's Cool Mist humidifier. With a 2.5L capacity and up to 24 hours of continuous use, this is an excellent price to get a cheap humidifier on sale today.

View Deal

BISSELL Turboclean Powerbrush Upright Carpet Cleaner

Was: $99.99 | Now: $89.99 | Savings: $10 (10%)

Now 10% off, BISSELL's Turboclean carpet cleaner is a force to be reckoned with and is essential for pet owners. At just $89.99, this is a deal worth jumping on today if you've got a pet-friendly house that needs a little love!View Deal

Save up to 40% on Amazon's Wag dog treats today

Pick up some treats for your furry friends on the cheap during Prime Day with Amazon's own brand of treats. Wag treats are available in three flavors (beef, chicken, and turkey) and are an excellent treat your pets will love!View Deal

Save up to 20% on Amazon's household and personal care products

Get up to 20% off everything from razers to teeth whitening strips, braces, bandages, and more. Amazon's own brand of personal and household care products are on sale right now, with discounts of up to 20% off select products now through Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day telescope and binocular deals

Celestron Outland X binoculars | 44% off! Save $39 at Amazon

Head to Amazon for a sweet deal on these excellent birdwatching binoculars. The Outland X binos are robust, easy to use, weatherproof, and offer crisp, high-contrast views. Right now you can save $39 in this Prime Day deal.View Deal

Celestron Regal M2 80ED Spotting Scope |Was $735 | Now $433 | Save $302

Celestron's flagship spotting scope packs plenty of features to make it an ideal companion for birdwatching, hunting and more. Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass removes chromatic aberration, the lens is XLT coated for maximum light transmission even when it's dull out, and it's fully waterproof and fogproof, too.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV and video deals

(Image credit: LG)

Expect some best Prime Day deals on TV and video products to start dropping early this year, with flash sales already happening on big name brands and TVs. 4K, LED, OLED, and many more will be on sale this Prime Day, along with a plethora of A/V accessories and necessities to take your TV viewing experience to the next level this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day TV Deals 2020: Visit T3's guide to some of the best early and Prime Day TV deals available today

It turns out that 4K TVs are super popular for Prime Day 2020 and they are selling out fast. We are keeping the list below up to date but for the latest deals head straight to Amazon's TV deals page.

Samsung Q60T Series 43-inch Class 4K QLED Smart TV, 2020 Model | On sale for $427.99 | Was $529.99 | You save $102 at Amazon

QLED TVs don't come this cheap often! The video processing chip of the Samsung Q60T is capable of producing 'over a billion shades of color' thanks to the Quantum Dots technology. There is also a system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights to enhance contrast details and really make every scene pop. Integrated Alexa functionality is available by pressing and holding the mic button on your remote.View Deal

LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020) | On sale for $1,596.99 | Was $1,999.99 | You save $403 at Amazon

The LG OLED55CXPUA 4K TV does it all: LG's 'most advanced' 4K processor comes fully equipped with features like AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro and AI 4K Upscaling. Gaming features are also heavily supported by this beast of a TV: NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync make it possible to compete online more efficiently with less lag, not to mention the TV's native refresh rate of 120Hz. The LG OLED55CXPUA also uses 'pixel level dimming' to provide deeper blacks and sharper contrast.View Deal

TCL 43S325 43-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV | On sale for $219.99 | Was $349.99 | You save $130 at Amazon

Cheap and cheerful, the TCL 43S325 Smart TV is nothing to be frowned upon. This 1080p TV is smart assistant enabled and works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels. Direct-lit LED produces a very decent picture quality with 60Hz refresh rate that's on par with most current-gen video game consoles.View Deal

Toshiba 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $449.99 | Now: $299.99 | Savings: $150 (33%) | Amazon

Grab a 55" 4K Smart TV Fire Edition on sale for just $299! In what is quite possibly the best deal on a 4K TV you'll see all throughout Prime Day, this Toshiba Fire Edition TV is getting a massive 33% discount for a limited time. SOLD OUT.View Deal

LG Nano 8 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $899 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $399.01 (44%) | Amazon

Amazon is slashing the 55" LG Nano 8 4K Smart TV by almost $400, bringing its lowest price yet. LG's Nanocell technology delivers incredible picture quality and with Amazon Alexa built-in, you get full voice control of your viewing experience.. A deal like this is too good to pass up! SOLD OUTView Deal

Toshiba 43" LED UHD 4K Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

Was: $329.99 | Now: $209.99 | Savings: $120 (25%) | Amazon

Save $120 on Toshiba's latest 55" Fire TV today. With complete access to your favorite streaming services include Disney+, Hulu, HBO, Netflix, Prime Video, and more, grabbing a 55" 4K Smart TV at just $299 is an absolute steal. Prime members, grab this one quick! SOLD OUT.View Deal

Hisense H8 Quantum Series 50" ULED 4K Smart TV

Was: $399 | Now: $379.99 | Savings: $20 (5%) | Amazon

Save $20 on Hisense's 50" H8 Quantum series 4K Smart TV, one of the better budget 4K Smart TV brands. The H8 Quantum series offers an incredible viewing experience for the price, and a $20 discount is more than welcome. SOLD OUT.View Deal

Subscribe to T3 magazine today and get 15% off!

For Amazon Prime Day, we're offering 15% off a subscription to T3 magazine – it's the perfect gift for Christmas for yourself or someone else. T3 brings you the tech never knew you needed to know about – we find the latest gadgets that could change your life, and our expert reviewers cut out all the junk that gets released so you're only reading about technology that's worth your time. Don't miss our special deal – save 15% on subscriptions, single issues and binders with the code SAVE15 when you spend at least £10/$10/€10. Offer runs 14:00 BST 12th to 14:00 BST 14th October.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day headphone and audio deals

(Image credit: Future)

Audiophiles will get their chance to save big this Prime Day, with major deals happening noise cancelling headphones, in-ear wireless earbuds, and more. Keep an eye out for discounts on fan favorites including Apple's AirPods, JBL headsets, and more of the most popular brands and models!

Save up to 43% on JBL headphones, soundbars, and speakers

Audiophiles can stock up on a variety of JBL products including JBL Charge bluetooth speakers, Quantum 600 gaming headsets, LIVE 300 earbuds, and a whole lot more. Stock is limited on many of these, so act fast!View Deal

Save up to 13% on Sennheiser Signature Moment headphones

One of the leading sound technology innovators, Sennheiser's headphones offer exceptional build quality and sound. While priced on the higher end, you can find deal of up to 13% off select in-ear and on-ear noise cancelling headphones.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Triple Black) Was: $199 | Now: $119 | Prime Day Savings: $80 (40%)

A killer Bluetooth speaker that sounds s good as it looks, the Bose SoundLink Revolve features signature Bose 360 wireless surround sound, rugged outdoor-ready construction, and up to 12 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. At a price like this, you'd be skipping out on the best Bose deal of Prime Day 2020!.View Deal

TREBLAB HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker

Was: $99.99 | Now: $74.99 | Savings: $25 (25%)

A relatively new brand to the Bluetooth speaker and audio game, TREBLAB offers a wide selection of premium audio products. We're in the middle of trying out some of TREBLAB's awesome tech and what we've seen so far has us impressed! At 25% off too, this is an excellent price for a high quality Bluetooth speaker.View Deal

Save 40% on select Yamaha Urbanears headphones and speakers

Yamaha's line of Urbanears wired headphones and speakers are getting a 40% price cut for Prime Day. Grab a Ralis portable Bluetooth speaker for just $119 or Urbanears Plattan 2 headphones for just $29.99.View Deal

JBL CLUB 700 Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Was: $199.95 | Now: $149.95 | Savings: $50 (25%) | Amazon

Pick up a pair of JBL's legendary CLUB 700 premium wireless headphones on sale now for just $149. Now 25% off for a limited time, experience JBL's best pair of headphones in some time with a hefty price drop.View Deal

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds (Black)

Was: $49.99 | Now: $29.99 | Savings: $20.00 (40%) | Amazon

At 40% off, AUKEY's wireless earbuds are a no-brainer. Exceptional sound quality, noise-cancelling mic and a reliable connection make these AirPod alternatives a must-try. Now on sale for just $25, you won't find a better deal on in-ear headphones this Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop and computing deals

(Image credit: Getty)

Prime Day shoppers will also find a vast array of deals on laptops, PCs, computing hardware, accessories, and more this year. Basic essentials including cables and replacement parts to full on PCs and laptops will be on sale this Prime Day, with hundreds of big name brands getting in on the action.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals 2020: Visit T3's guide to the best Prime Day deals on laptops and other computing accessories today!

Apple MacBook Air 13" 256GB SSD (Space Gray)

Was: $999 | Now: $899.99 | Savings: $99.01 (10%) | Amazon

Don't miss out on what may be the best MacBook Air deal you'll find all year. Amazon is offering $150 off Apple's latest MacBook Air, bringing the price down to just $849 for the 256GB model. If you've been in the market for a new MacBook Air, here's your chance!

Specs: 10th Gen Intel i3 | 13.3" Retina Display | 8GB | 256GB SSDView Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13" 512GB SSD (Space Gray)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,199 | Savings: $100.00 (8%) | Amazon

Upgrade to the 512GB SSD version of Apple's latest MacBook Air and get the same discount – $150 off – for a limited time. This model features a 10th Gen Intel i5 and increased storage capacity, with 8GB RAM and of course 13.3" Retina display.

Specs: 10th Gen Intel i5 | 13.3 Retina Display | 8GB | 512GB SSDView Deal

GAOMON 11.6" Tilt Support Drawing Pen Display

Was: $239.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $40 (17%) | Amazon

A great gift for budding digital artists, this drawing support tablet is an excellent deal for just $199.99. Easy to setup, GAOMON's 11.6" drawing support tablet features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, eight shortcut keys, and a 1080p HD IPS display that produces 16.7 million colors for incredible image color accuracy.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, expect a ton of deals on older consoles and accessories to show up on Prime Day. We should see some excellent price cuts on the PS4 and XB1, but we'll also see plenty of deals on Nintendo products, off-brand accessories, and more!

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console (Black)

Was: $399 | Now: $365 | Savings: $33.12 (8%) | Amazon

Grab the PlayStation 4 on sale today! Amazon has slashed the price down to just $357, taking $42 off the standard price for a limited time. This may go lower on Prime Day, but we don't expect to see a better deal on the PS4 for some time. HURRY, ALMOST ALL SOLD OUTView Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals

There may be fresh PS5 pre-orders at Amazon over Prime Day – and our PS5 pre-order page will keep you up to date – and whether there are or not, there WILL be deals on other things to take your PS5 gaming to the next level. We're talking cheap 4K TVs, third-party peripherals and more!View Deal

Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad

Was: $129.99 | Now: $98.99 | Savings: $31 (24%) | Amazon

Razer's specialist keypad is getting a hefty 24% discount ahead of Prime Day. Now just $99, this is a great opportunity to save a bit on this investment if you've been on the fence about trying one out. Won't be on sale forever, so don't think too long!View Deal

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse

Was: $49.99 | Now: $39.97 | Savings: $10.02 (20%) | Amazon

An excellent gaming mouse at its normal price, getting 20% off SteelSeries' Rival 310 brings it into the must buy territory. Featuring a 12,000 CPI TrueMove 3 optical sensor, this thing is one of the most accurate gaming mice available. It's also one of the most affordable.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switches)

Was: $139.99 | Prime Day Price: $69.99 | Prime Day Savings: $69.99 (50%)

If you're looking for tactile and clicky keys, Razer's BlackWidow series mechanical gaming keyboards with green switches are what you're looking for. Ergonomic tenkey-less design offers a compact, space saving design too!View Deal

Orzly Geek Pack Complete Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle

Was: $69.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $10 (14%) | Amazon

Grab a complete Nintendo Switch accessories bundle for just $59.99 today. A limited time offer any Nintendo Switch fan should take a look at, this complete bundle includes screen protectors, Joycon grips, racing wheels, and more!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera and photo deals

(Image credit: Future)

Some of the best Prime Day deals will be on cameras and photography accessories, making it one of the best times for budding photographers to gear up on the cheap. Expect some great deals on DSLR cameras as well as new mirrorless models as well, along with accessories including diffusers, box lighting equipment, and more.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera (Mint)

Was: $129.99 | Now: $99.00 | Savings: $30.00 (23%)

The perfect on-the-go camera for friends and family alike, Polaroids Original series offers that classic vibe and feel with instant polaroid printing. A great gift idea for those looking for a cool replacement for a digital camera.View Deal

Save up to 50% on select Olympus camera bodies and accessories

Save upwards of 50% on select Olympus cameras, bodies, lenses, and other must-have camera accessories for a limited time. There's a wide variety of novice level through professional level cameras available as well as prime lenses!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day iPad and tablet deals

(Image credit: Future)

It wouldn't be Prime Day without some killer deals on tablets to choose from, and this year you can expect some awesome discounts on Amazon tablets as well as iPads and other popular tablet models. Amazon has already cut the prices on their Fire HD tablets, so expect many brands to do the same come Prime Day 2020.

Apple iPad Mini 64GB Wi-Fi (Space Gray) – Latest Model

Was: $399 | Now: $335.99 | Savings: $63.01 (16%)

Grab an Apple iPad Mini at one of its lowest prices ever! A great entry level tablet for those looking to upgrade or jump into the tablet world, Apple's iPad Mini offers the complete iPad experience in a compact package.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fitness tech deals

(Image credit: Future)

New Years is just around the corner and those resolutions to shed those extra pounds are following closely behind. Prime Day is an excellent chance to save on workout gear, fitness tech, and accessories for those looking to turn a new leaf in 2021. Check out some of the best fitness tech deals you'll find on Prime Day 2020!

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch (Black)

Was: $169.99 | Now: $115.49 | Savings: $54.50 (32%)

At 34% off, this is the best price you'll find on the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch. This is the model without the heart rate monitor unfortunately, but as a running watch there is no equal!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS Unlocked (Mystic Black)

Was: $479.99 | Now: $449 | Savings: $30.99 (6%)

Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can save a few bucks on the GPS version, bringing the new cost to just $449. We don't see the price dropping much farther on this watch, so take advantage of this deal today if this is one someone's wishlist!View Deal

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity & Fitness Tracker

Was: $129.99 | Now: $97.66 | Savings: $32.33 (25%)

One of Garmin's best fitness trackers is getting a massive 30% price cut as an early Prime Day deal. At just $90, this is an awesome gift for fitness enthusiasts or the perfect entry level fitness tracker to get the ball rolling.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day toy deals

(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day 2020 will also be the perfect chance to do some early Christmas gift shopping, with plenty of deals on toys and games throughout the two-day deal extravaganza. Prime Day's toy deals are going to be bigger and better than ever, so keep an eye out for some of the hottest toys of the year to go on sale soon!

Save up to 40% on board games at Amazon US

Here's the range of tabletop games on offer at Amazon US, ranging from kid friendly games to modern classics including Castles of Burgundy, King of Tokyo, Agricola, Forbidden Island, Kingdomino and more!View Deal

Best Ride On Cars Honda CRF250R Dirt Bike (Red)

Was: $299.00 | Now: $106.99 | Savings: $192.01 (64%)

At a whopping 64% off, if you've got a young one looking to give dirt biking a try here's your chance to do it without committing hundreds of dollars to the cause. At just over $100, this is a must-buy.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fashion and wearable deals

(Image credit: Apple)

Fashionistas and the like will find some great deals on clothing and accessories during Prime Day 2020. Everything from blouses to underwear, shirts, shoes, and everything in-between will go on sale, you'll just have to have a keen eye to find the best Prime Day deals! Check out some of the best fashion deals happening today.

Save up to 65% off select Haggar men's apparel

Class the wardrobe up a little bit with some new threads from Haggar. A mix of shirts, button ups, slacks, and accessories are on sale right now, with discounts of up to 65% off and more on select items.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Amazon services deals

(Image credit: Future)

Most of the Prime membership services, including Prime Video, Audible, and more, will go on sale during Prime Day as well! Many will offer immediate discounts on books and movies, while others will discount membership fees by upwards of 50% or more!

Save up to 50% on select titles + $1.99 rentals for a limited time

Prime members can get in on the Prime Day action early with up to 50% off select releases, as well as current and classic titles up for rental at just $1.99. Includes even more deals on TV series like Rick & Morty, movies like Aquaman, and movie channel deals too!View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1

Prime members can get a full 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited right now for just $1. This deal is is exclusive to Prime members and new subscribers only. Access to over 60 million songs and counting for 4 months? I'd buy that for a dollar!View Deal

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free

First time subscribers to Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service can receive 3 months at no additional charge. Exclusive to Prime members who must sign up between October 1st and October 14th to take advantage of this deal!View Deal

Best Prime Day alternative sales and deals

While Amazon Prime Day is the biggest sale you'll want to check out this month, there's actually quite a few other sales happening. Both Walmart and Target are getting in on the action as well, and have come forth with Amazon Prime Day competing sales events that are bringing some incredible deals.

Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale (October 13th - 14th)

Best Buy has a Prime Day-competing two-day early Black Friday sale running Tuesday, October 13th through Wednesday, October 14th, with major deals on home electronics and tech, including laptops, TVs, audio equipment, and more.View Deal

Walmart's Big Save Sales Event (October 11th - 15th)

Going live October 11th, Walmart's Prime Day-competing Big Save sales event offers thousands of deals on products store and site wide. It's bringing discounts matched only by Black Friday itself. Click 'View Deal' to check out the sale!View Deal

Walmart has already indicated that many of the deals will be comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, leaving our imaginations running wild as to just what else we'll be able to save on this year. Unfortunately, Walmart+ won't have any unique deals or perks this time around but we expect that to change come next year.

Keep your eyes on this section come October 11th, we'll be listing some of the best deals happening during Walmart's Big Save sales event.

Target's Deal Days Sales Event (October 13th - October 14th)

Target's very own Prime Day-beating sales event, Deal Day's goes live October 13th with a flurry of deals rivaling Amazon Prime Day's best. There are massive discounts on tech products, toys, home essentials, and more.View Deal

Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale

Lenovo's kicking semi-annual sale has doorbuster deals of up to 70% on select laptops including gaming laptops and student laptops. New deals will be dropping over the new few weeks including Legion gaming laptop deals, 10% off desktops, and more!View Deal

More alternative Prime Day sales...

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Amazon Prime Day deal guides

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration, head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide where we'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.