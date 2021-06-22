Be like T3 and buy these awesome noise-cancelling Sony headphones on Prime Day

Sony has had the noise-cancelling headphone market all wrapped up for the past few years, with is ludicrously well reviewed WH-1000XM3, WF-1000XM3 and brand new WH-1000XM4 headphones wracking up crazy high scores.

And, as the T3 team is made up of a bunch of tech enthusiasts and audiophiles, unsurprisingly one of these sets of headphones is now owned by basically every member. We're not kidding, these are superb noise-cancelling headphones and the T3 team has bought many pairs of them.

Which is why we find them so easy to recommend, and especially now when they are discounted as part of the best Prime Day deals bonanza. Check out the deals below:

Amazon's listed RRP here is a bit cheeky, because these headphones have only really cost £250 or so ever since the Sony WH-1000XM4 came out at the £300 mark. Having said that: they're never been cheaper than £200 before, to our knowledge, so this remains one of today's best headphones deals. There is simply nothing better for both active noise cancellation effectiveness or for sound quality at this price. We gave them five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.View Deal

Or, if you're feeling particularly flush, you can plump for a pair of the brand new XM4s, which offer subtle improvements over the XM3s in terms of noise cancelling but are very much in the same ballpark in terms of overall quality. The black colourway of these noise-cancelling cans are down by a small but welcome £16.50 for Prime Day. We gave them five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.View Deal

As you can see in the deals above, each one of these Sony noise-cancelling headphones got a full five stars on review. If you like the idea of noise-cancelling headphones but don't want a pair made by Sony, though, then be sure to check out T3's guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Two great rivals are the Beats Studio 3 and Bose 700, which are also both discounted for Amazon Prime Day.