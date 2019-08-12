Back to school 2019 cheap laptop deals: latest Dell XPS 13 discounted by £140

This is among the very best cheap laptop deals we've seen all year. That's because right now you can cut £140.85 off the cost of the superb Dell XPS 13 laptop.

That's Dell's stunning, 5-star rated ultraportable loaded with an 8th generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, a 128GB SSD, 4GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro 64bit pre-installed for a price that makes it almost a no-brainer for those currently looking for a lightweight laptop upgrade.

Indeed, at this new low price point, this Dell XPS 13 laptop is a great back to school 2019 deal for students, with the system perfect for both work and entertainment while at college or university, and with £140 carved off the cost, gentle on the wallet, too.

Check out the full details of the laptop deal below:

Dell XPS 13 | was £939 | now £798.15 with code SB15XPS

Use the discount code SB15XPS at checkout right now over at the official Dell store and you can slash £140.85 off the cost of a brand new, 2019-edition Dell XPS 13. That means that instead of having to put down £939 to pick up the 5-star rated system, you only have to pay £791.15. A beautiful and powerful light weight laptop, now at a very attractive price point.View Deal

In our 2019 Dell XPS 13 review T3 asked if this was "the greatest laptop money can buy?" and our answer was "spoiler: yes", before proceeding to praise its gorgeous aesthetics, rapid speed, and luxe screen. "It retains everything we liked about the previous XPS 13, fixes most of the things we didn’t like and offers significantly improved performance," we then concluded.

