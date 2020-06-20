Appliances Connection Father's Day Sale 2020: Up to $600 in savings with deals on appliances this weekend

Shoppers looking for great appliances sales this Father's Day should head on over to Appliances Connection's Buy More, Save More Father's Day sale. This weekend only, you can save up to $600 when you buy 6 or more appliances from brands including Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Samsung and more. This is the perfect opportunity for any homeowner out there to update their kitchen with a brand new set of appliances at a great price!

You'll also find a huge selection of closeout deals going on everyday with last years models and new deals added regularly. Currently, you'll find a good selection of refrigerators, dishwashers and other appliances upwards of 30% off, with huge savings on discontinued models.

Best Appliances Connection Father's Day Sales

Summit Stainless Steel 2-Piece Kitchen Appliance Package | Was: $1,603 | Now: $1,283 | Save $320 at Appliances Connection

This weekend only, grab a Summit stainless steel 2-piece appliance package for over $300 off! This package includes a 24" slide-in gas range and 24" over the range stainless steel microwave for anyone looking to get a good kitchen appliance combo package at a great price.View Deal

