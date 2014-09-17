Apple updates iCloud security after celebrity nude photo hack

Just as Apple was gearing up to announce the iPhone 6, the internet was flooded with celebrities' photos hacked from the iCloud. Now the company's scrambling to resolve the issue ahead of its new product launch.

Following the recent celebrity photo hack, Apple has tightened its iCloud security.

Users will now need a code to access their iCloud account, if they have enabled two-factor authentication on their iPhone.

This two-step system previously only applied to purchases.

They will now have the option to remotely log out of all browsers, which would then require a new login and code, if the user has enabled two-factor authentication.

Apple will send push notifications and emails when someone tries to change an account password, restore iCloud data to a new device or when a device logs into an account for the first time.

Until now there were no notifications for restoring iCloud data.

The company's CEO, Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal: "When I step back from this terrible scenario that happened and say what more could we have done, I think about the awareness piece," he said. "I think we have a responsibility to ratchet that up. That's not really an engineering thing."

He insisted that none of the Apple IDs or passwords leaked from the company's servers.

Nevertheless, they will be more aggressive about advertising the two-factor authentication option to users.

When asked about criticism that Apple has not done enough to protect users' data, Mr Cook pointed out the company's work with touch ID, the fingerprint sensor that unlocks the iPhone 5S and authorises purchases.

Outside security experts have commented on Apple's weak system, which previously only required the answer to two security questions.

For celebrities, anyone could google the answers.

American model, Joy Corrigan is now suing the tech giant for its “crappy security” after claiming that she warned them twice that she was a victim of phishing.

She has filed a class-action lawsuit and is seeking other victims to join her.

These include celebrities, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Jessica Brown Findlay and Kate Upton, whose naked photos were published anonymously on 4Chan.

Apple said it's working with law enforcement to investigate the incident and identify the hackers.

Mr Cook said: “We want to do everything we can do to protect our customers, because we are as outraged if not more so than they are.”

Apple is hustling to improve its reputation before the launch of the iPhone 6.

By Alexondra Assemi