iTunes 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

The Apple iTunes 12 Days of Christmas app giveaway is back and this year there are a series of exciting songs, music videos, apps and books up for grabs

Forget the presents under the tree, this year we've got something even better for you! 12 free digital delights are available to download as part of the annual iTunes 12 Days of Christmas promotion.



Every day starting from December 26 right up until January 6, you'll be able to add a generous helping of music, apps, books and games to your library this year!

Right now, Apple is giving away the SoundHound Inc app, worth £4.99, until Dec 20, available on Apple iPod, iPhone and iPad devices.

Keep checking back here T3.com/news to stay up to date with the very latest details about all 12 daily offers. We'll give you simple instructions on how to redeem every offer so you don't miss out!



Every gift is available for 24 hours only so make sure you visit T3.com/news every day (between Dec 26 - Jan 6) to download and enjoy your free download on iTunes.



Stay locked to T3.com for the 12 Days of Christmas giveaway.



Until then, a very Merry Christmas from all here at T3!