Amazon's cheap Logitech gaming headset deal takes 25% off the G435 Lightspeed

When it comes to cheap gaming headset deals that include Dolby Atmos tech, it's tough to find a good set that doesn't feel too shoddy. There are quite a few options out there, but this deal at Amazon on Logitech's G435 Lightspeed wireless is one of the best we've seen so far.

On sale for $59, Amazon is taking 26% off this excellent budget-friendly wireless gaming headset. On top of an incredibly comfortable design, the G435 Lightspeed features both Bluetooth and standard wireless connectivity along with Dolby Atmos audio playback. Easily one of the best gaming headsets for the price with these features.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless / Bluetooth Dolby Atmos Gaming Headset: was $79.99, now $59 at Amazon Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless / Bluetooth Dolby Atmos Gaming Headset: was $79.99, now $59 at Amazon

A great gaming headset for shoppers on a budget, this comfortable set features a built-in mic, an ultra-long 18 hours of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and even Dolby Atmos support. For the price, there's no better option out there.

Offering a solid gaming headset loaded with premium-tech, the price here alone is enough to make us want to buy a pair. At just over $20 off, this headset provides one of the best listening experiences out there whether it be gaming, music or even calls.

The comfortable design is great for longer gaming sessions, which thanks to the 18 hour battery life, is something that'll happen often. The G435 Lightspeed is also standard wireless via USB as well as Bluetooth connectable, meaning it'll go great with PC, PS5 and mobile devices.

If this Logitech G435 gaming headset deal isn't quite what you're after, don't be afraid to check out our best gaming headset deals guide to see a selection of top deals this month. With offers on Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries and more, you'll be sure to find a cheap gaming headset deal that meets your needs.

Editor's Recommendations