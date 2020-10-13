Amazon Prime Day running watch deal: Save 50% on this epic Garmin Instinct fitness tracker

What are you after in the Amazon Prime Day Deals bonanza? If you're preparing for your next adventure, or you just love getting out and about as a runner, we've got the perfect deal for you. The Garmin Instinct, a top-tier fitness tracker and adventure watch, has had its price slashed by half. Check out the deal in full below:
Garmin Instinct Running Watch | was $299.99 | now $149.99 at Amazon
Your new best friend for outdoor pursuits. With heart rate monitoring, GPS, a three-axis compass, stress monitor and smart notifications, it's literally everything you need. We love the new "Trackback" feature which allows you to follow your route back home. View Deal
Interested in other cheap Garmin watch deals? We have plenty of those as well as a handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.
