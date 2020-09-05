Amazon Prime Day-like cheap electric scooter deal takes $250 off Segway's Ninebot ES2

Cheap electric scooter deals don't come around too often. Thankfully, B&H Photo is stepping in to save the day with a killer deal on Segway's Ninebot KickScooter ES2 electric scooter. Now through Labor Day, B&H Photo is taking $250 off one of the best electric scooters available!
Electric scooters have been picking up in popularity this past year, and finding a cheap electric scooter on sale isn't too difficult. A discount of this size, however, is another story. Dropping the Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 electric scooters price down to just $399, this is easily one of the best deals on electric scooters today.
Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 Electric Scooter
Was: $649 | Now: $399 | Savings: $250
Built with safety and style in mind, Segway's Ninebot KickScooter ES2 electric scooter features high-quality construction and a robust 300W motor capable of maxing out at 15.5 MPH. A cheap electric scooter deal like no other, this is a deal you just can't miss.
Offer Ends 9.7.20View Deal
- Electric scooter accessories: 7 essentials for e-scooter riders
- The best Segway-Ninebot ES1 electric scooter deals for September 2020
- The best Segway-Ninebot ES2 electric scooter deals for September 2020
Whether you're looking to save on gas or just find a more eco-friendly way to get around, electric scooters are an excellent alternative to check out. Segway's Ninebot KickScooter has made a name for itself as one of the top electric scooters on the market. Quite a claim, but thankfully this electric scooter has the clout to back it up.
Capable of reaching 15 MPH and handling hill grades of up to 10%, the Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 features large, solid non-pneumatic tires eliminating the possibility of flats on the go. It features ultra-bright built-in LED lights, rear brake light and a customizable ambient LED light to suit your own personal style. It also folds down in just a single step making it easy to carry if the charge drops or you need to hop on the bus for a longer trip.
Check out some of the awesome features found on Segway's NineBot ES2 below!
Segway NineBot ES2 KickScooter Features
- Customizable LED ambient lighting lets you set the tone while providing maximum visibility and ensuring safety on the road
- Solid, non-pneumatic tires (8" front, 7.5" rear) eliminate the hassle of flats on the go for a safe, worry-free ride
- Front-shock absorption smooths the ride for a safer and more secure journey wherever you may be heading
- IP54 water resistant to handle even the toughest elements thrown your way – hit those puddles without a care in the world
- Capable of reaching up to 15.5 MPH max speed with enough juice to tackle 10% hill grades
- High-strength lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame ensures durability without the added weight
- Crystal clear LED display with simple power-on/off controls displays battery charge info and current speed
- Powerful motor with integrated Smart Battery Management System (Smart-BMS) that monitors battery condition and life
Labor Day sales are happening right now! Check out some of the best Labor Day sales you can save with today:
Hoping to find more than just an electric scooter on sale? Thankfully, we've got you covered with some of the best Labor Day sales of 2020 happening right now all in one place. Check out more of our best Labor Day sale guides below:
- Best Labor Day sales 2020: Here are the best Labor Day sales going on now
- Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2020: The best deals on appliances during Best Buy's Labor Day sale
- Home Depot Labor Day Sale 2020: Home Depot's best Labor Day deals you just can't miss
- Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2020: See the best deals at Lowe's Labor Day Savings event
You can also check out more incredible Labor Day deals happening right now. Save on gaming gear, laptops, mattresses, and more now through Labor Day weekend.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for just $1 right now – hurry!
- Get the Whirlwind FX Element mechanical keyboard on sale this weekend
- Shop Labor Day deals on gaming laptops and more during Dell's Labor Day sale
- Forget Amazon Prime Day! Razer's got cheap deals on gaming laptops this weekend...
- Amazon Prime Day just arrived early! Cheap Samsung Galaxy tablet deals
- Labor Day mattress sales at Amerisleep, Zome, and Vaya save you up to $600 this weekend only