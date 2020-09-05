Amazon Prime Day-like cheap electric scooter deal takes $250 off Segway's Ninebot ES2

Cheap electric scooter deals don't come around too often. Thankfully, B&H Photo is stepping in to save the day with a killer deal on Segway's Ninebot KickScooter ES2 electric scooter. Now through Labor Day, B&H Photo is taking $250 off one of the best electric scooters available!

Electric scooters have been picking up in popularity this past year, and finding a cheap electric scooter on sale isn't too difficult. A discount of this size, however, is another story. Dropping the Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 electric scooters price down to just $399, this is easily one of the best deals on electric scooters today.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 Electric Scooter

Was: $649 | Now: $399 | Savings: $250

Built with safety and style in mind, Segway's Ninebot KickScooter ES2 electric scooter features high-quality construction and a robust 300W motor capable of maxing out at 15.5 MPH. A cheap electric scooter deal like no other, this is a deal you just can't miss.

Offer Ends 9.7.20View Deal

Whether you're looking to save on gas or just find a more eco-friendly way to get around, electric scooters are an excellent alternative to check out. Segway's Ninebot KickScooter has made a name for itself as one of the top electric scooters on the market. Quite a claim, but thankfully this electric scooter has the clout to back it up.

Capable of reaching 15 MPH and handling hill grades of up to 10%, the Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 features large, solid non-pneumatic tires eliminating the possibility of flats on the go. It features ultra-bright built-in LED lights, rear brake light and a customizable ambient LED light to suit your own personal style. It also folds down in just a single step making it easy to carry if the charge drops or you need to hop on the bus for a longer trip.

Check out some of the awesome features found on Segway's NineBot ES2 below!

Segway NineBot ES2 KickScooter Features

Customizable LED ambient lighting lets you set the tone while providing maximum visibility and ensuring safety on the road

Solid, non-pneumatic tires (8" front, 7.5" rear) eliminate the hassle of flats on the go for a safe, worry-free ride

Front-shock absorption smooths the ride for a safer and more secure journey wherever you may be heading

IP54 water resistant to handle even the toughest elements thrown your way – hit those puddles without a care in the world

Capable of reaching up to 15.5 MPH max speed with enough juice to tackle 10% hill grades

High-strength lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame ensures durability without the added weight

Crystal clear LED display with simple power-on/off controls displays battery charge info and current speed

Powerful motor with integrated Smart Battery Management System (Smart-BMS) that monitors battery condition and life

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Segway) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Segway) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Segway) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Segway) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Segway) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Segway)

