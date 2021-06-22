Amazon Prime Day deals: Top 5 Nerf guns and Super Soakers, up to 74% off!

Summer is the time for outdoors fun, and what's more fun than haring around with a Nerf blaster or water gun? Happily, among the best Prime Day deals are some great discounts on these toy favourites, including a whopping 74% off one blaster, taking it from over £30 down to under £10.

As the weather gets hotter, the Super Soaker options we've got here might be more popular than the Nerf blasters – and you can see our full guide to the best water guns if you want more options – but the Nerf guns do have the advantage of being useable indoors when the weather isn't so good.

Our picks here range for impulse-buy level up to somewhat more elaborate options, and the Fortnite-themed Nerf blaster might be exactly what someone you know will love. If none of these take your fancy, we also have our guide to the best Nerf guns.

Best Prime Day deals on Nerf and Super Soaker

Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor | RRP: £34.66 | Now: £8.99 | Save: £25.67 (74%)

What a great price for foam dart mayhem! This Nerf blaster houses six darts in its rotating drum, and promises to blast them up to 90 feet. You can fire one at a time, or all six in a rapid rain of Nerf glory. This uses no batteries – there's a priming action to get it ready to fire. It comes with six darts.View Deal

Nerf Super Soaker Twin Tide | RRP: £13.06 | Now: £9.69 | Save: £3.37 (26%)

What's better than soaking someone with one stream of water? Two streams, of course! Holding 1 litre of water in its tank, you get two powerful but thin water jets, so you can be accurate at distance, but still provide a pretty solid drenching.View Deal

Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster | RRP: £26.99 | Now: £13.99 | Save: £13 (48%)

A Nerf blaster with six bullets in a barrel? Pfffft. Weedy. Now 15 bullets? That's the good stuff. Using pump action, you can prime to fire one at a time or – yes – let all 15 rip in a big barrage. This gun actually comes with 30 foam bullets in total, so you've got a full reload in the box. It's excellent value.View Deal