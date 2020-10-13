Amazon Prime Day deals: Save $70 on Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones

Amazon Prime Day is now well and truly upon us, offering heavy discounts on some of the latest and great tech across a huge range of categories, from home accessories to smartphones to TVs and laptops.

To prove our point, Jabra has cut $70 off the price of its Elite 85h, some of the best wireless headphones on the market, which usually retail for $250 but can be found for just $179.99 today.

If you're looking for stylish wireless headphones, look no further: the Elite 85h has a sturdy, inoffensive design that goes with most head shapes and, most importantly, outfits. Active Noise Cancelling is on offer alongside 30 hours of playback and fast charging. You can even connect multiple devices at once.

Jabra has made a name for itself over recent years by making great headphones and letting users tweak those headphones to their liking. Case in point: the Jabra app lets you tweak EQ levels, change sound profiles, and a lot more besides.

Jabra Elite 85h | $179.99 from Amazon

The Elite 85h are stylish, sophisticated wireless headphones that offer superb sound, long-lasting battery life, fast charging, a useful smartphone app, ANC, and a lot more besides. And today you can save $70 as part of Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

If you've been searching for a new pair of wireless headphones, or if you're making the switch from wired, then the Elite 85h are perfect: reliable and solid with great sound and more than all-day battery life.

