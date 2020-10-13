Amazon Prime Day deal: get the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for HALF PRICE!

Some might thing that waiting until the best Black Friday deals start coming is a good idea. Others, like you, are making the right decision and shop around for Amazon Prime Day since there are some amazing Garmin watch deals present already, such as this Garmin Forerunner 645 Music deal, effectively cutting the price of this very capable running watch in HALF.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for $219.99, was $449.99, you save $230 at Amazon

Interested in other cheap Garmin watch deals? We have plenty of those as well as a handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has enough storage space to store up to 500 songs on the watch plus it's also Garmin Pay ready, meaning you can leave your phone behind when you head out running or cycling. This capable running watch is also swimproof, so triathletes can use it as well. The battery can last up to a week, a deal not to be missed!View Deal

