Get an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for under $30 in Amazon's early Black Friday deals!

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their TV experience with a big range of streaming apps in glorious 4K HDR – and with 40% off at Amazon, you really can't miss it. You won't see better than this in the best Black Friday deals.

As you can see, it's not just the 4K version of the stick that's on sale today – the new Fire TV Stick Lite is also a ridiculously cheap price. Like the 4K Stick, it brings you all the latest streaming services in an easy-to-use interface, but it's only 4K, without HDR or Dolby Atmos audio. These offers are definitely some of the most tempting Amazon Black Friday deals.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is among the absolute best streaming sticks on the market today, with our review noting that, "with support for 4K, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and even Dolby Atmos audio, this inexpensive, voice controlled video streamer is one of the tech deals of the year."

Plug either of these Sticks into your TV over HDMI to immediately add Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Shudder, and pretty much anything else you can think of. It's a great way to add smart TV to an older set (or to add a better interface to one that's sluggish or not as up-to-date).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was $49.99 | Now $29.99 | Save $20 at Amazon

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 40%, which means it's under $30 – ridiculous cheap. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Was $29.99 | Now $17.99 | Save $12 at Amazon

Amazon's new lower-price streamer offers the same great interface and Alexa voice control, so it's easy to find your favorites. The remote is a bit more basic than the 4K version, and it does HD video instead of 4K, with no Dolby Atmos advanced sound, but if you've only got a HD TV, that's probably not a problem.View Deal

