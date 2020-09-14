New, affordable Aftershokz OpenMove running headphones let you hear what's around you thanks to bone-conducting tech

The best running headphones for increased spatial awareness are bone-conducting headphones and when it comes to those, nothing beats Aftershokz, the Beats by Dre of bone-conducting headphones. And the new Aftershokz OpenMove are the US-based brand's best value bone-conducting headphones to date.

• Buy the Aftershokz OpenMove bone-conducting headphones for £79.95 directly from Aftershokz

Everyone likes to listen to music when they exercise but some types of exercising, such as running and cycling outdoors, require more 'spatial awareness', meaning you need be more aware of your surroundings to be able to avoid dangers on the road. Bone-conducting headphones 'create' music by resonating the cheekbones and leaving the ears uncovered so you can listen to music without compromising your hearing.

Aftershokz OpenMove bone-conducting headphones: price and availability

The Aftershokz OpenMove bone-conducting headphones are available to buy at Aftershokz for £79.95 in either Slate Grey or Alpine White colourways.

We are not currently aware of when they'll go on sale in the US or Australia, but pricing should be around $90 US and $150 AUS.

Should you buy the Aftershokz OpenMove bone-conducting headphones

Bone-conducting headphones are not everyone's cup of tea. As clear as they sound, bone-conducting headphones are no match for the best noise-cancelling headphones that provide sound by resonating the air around the ears and also covering it up at the same time.

The truth is, bone-conducting headphones aren't supposed to replace 'normal' headphones, rather to give active people an option to enjoy music or listen to podcasts when they exercise without risking their lives in the process by blocking their hearing.

Sure, the Aftershokz OpenMove doesn't sound crystal clear despite using the Premium Pitch 2.0 technology, but considering you are listening to music by wearing a wire that runs around your ear rather than a driver in or over it, it's pretty impressive. OpenMove also doesn't sound even as good as Aftershokz Aeropex, but that costs almost twice as much. Openmove is much more compact and lighter than the old, entry-level Aftershokz headset, Aftershokz Titanium.

Sound clarity aside, the Aftershokz OpenMove has a lot to offer nevertheless. For one, it's super light: the OpenMove weighs only 29 grams and it is only a tad bit bulkier than the aforementioned Aeropex. The OpenMove also has a 6-hour battery life (10-day standby mode) and three equalizer modes too (standard, 'vocal-booster' and ear-plug mode).

it can also be paired with multiple devices and switching between these devices are easy too. You don't have to worry about getting the OpenMove sweaty or wet either as it has an IP55 rating, meaning it is dust- and water-resistant (but not waterproof, mind).

Including in the package are the Aftershokz OpenMove bone-conducting headphones, a USB-C charging cable, a carrying bag, a user manual and a couple of ear plugs in case you actually want to seal yourself away from your surroundings, something that might come in handy when using the OpenMove in the gym or riding the underground.