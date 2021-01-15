Acer Chromebook 315 laptop deal bags perfect student laptop for just $199.99

Getting the right laptop for work, whether that's being a student or paid work, is absolutely vital and the choices are often dizzyingly. We've been thoroughly testing a load of ideal student laptops and think that Acer Chromebook 315 is a great choice.

The best student laptops, ranked

With a big 15.4-inch display, the Acer Chromebook 315 immediately sets itself apart from other Chromebooks and cheaper laptops on the market. Because Chrome OS runs everything, there's no need for loads of power or storage, so Acer has plumped for 4GB RAM and a 32GB SSD.

Pretty much everything that happens on a Chrome OS laptop happens in the cloud and so on-device storage isn't massively essential. If you're a fan of Google Docs and the other G Suite apps, then the decision becomes a lot easier. Microsoft also offers the entire Office suite through the Google Play Store.

When it comes to cheap and cheerful laptops, Chromebooks are easily some of the best thanks to Google's low hardware requirements. For most people, this makes them even more accessible.

The Chromebook 315 will easily be able to handle most tasks, like text and light media editing, and thanks to its slim design and compact dimensions, is super portable, too.

Cheap Acer Chromebook 315 deals

Acer Chromebook 315 | 15.4-inch | Intel N4000 | 4GB / 32GB | Chrome OS | $219.99 $199.99 from Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a renewed version of Acer Chromebook 315 for a stunning $199.99, making this one of the best and cheapest student laptops we've ever seen. Perfect for all needs and budgets.

If you're looking for a very cheap and very cheerful laptop, we strongly recommend checking out Acer's Chromebook 315, which covers all of the bases you could want.