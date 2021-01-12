HP Pavilion 14 vs Acer Chromebook 315: which student laptop is right for you?

Every student is different, so the best student laptop for one user might not meet the educational expectations of the next. That’s why it’s so important to appreciate the pros and cons of one model in comparison to another. And that’s why we have taken the time to compare two of the most top-rated student laptops on the market today.

So, if you’re interested in investing in the HP Pavilion 14 or the Acer Chromebook 315, then read on to discover how each machine stacks up in all the areas that count, including performance, display real estate, battery life, components and more.

Today's best Acer Chromebook 315 deals BRAND NEW ACER CHROMEBOOK 315... eBay £249.99 View Deal ends Mon, 25 Jan Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-3H... Amazon Prime £279.99 View Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-3HT... Amazon Prime £349.99 View Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-2H... Amazon Prime £467.75 View

These are the best 2-in-1 laptops money can buy

All the best tablets currently available

HP PAVILION 14 VS ACER CHROMEBOOK 315: DESIGN AND USABILITY

(Image credit: HP)

The Pavilion series has always produced easy on the eye laptops, and the Pavilion 14 continues that trend with its sleek, silver-white aluminium chassis. It’s a relatively lightweight model at only 1.54kg, and with dimensions of 12.8 x 8.5 x 0.7 it’s comfortably thin as well (making it ideal for commutes).

The Chromebook 315 is noticeably heavier at 2.7kg, and while its simple silver finish isn’t the most exciting take in terms of aesthetics it does have a very sturdy build so this is a laptop that’s ready to weather the demands of a busy student life as you shift between home working and campus studies.

HP PAVILION 14 VS ACER CHROMEBOOK 315: DISPLAY

(Image credit: Acer)

The Pavilion 14, as its name suggests, features a lovely 14-inch Full HD LED 1080p 1920 x 1080 display that’s big enough for running multiple apps, or as a way to stream the latest episode of The Mandalorian in between lectures.

The Chromebook 315 boasts a larger screen at 15.6-inches with 5.6mm bezels for maximum display real estate, and features an anti-glare coating that makes it ideal for using in home working environments near a window, or when you’re studying outside in a park or safe open space.

HP PAVILION 14 VS ACER CHROMEBOOK 315: SPECS AND OPTIONS

(Image credit: HP)

In terms of specs, the Pavilion 14 is very respectable with an 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It’s not the most powerful student laptop out there, but it will support using most study apps, web browsing and streaming services.

The Chromebook 315 has been positioned as a budget student laptop, and its specs ultimately reflect that with an Intel Celeron 3205U 1.5GHz (dual-core) CPU, Intel HD GPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of SSD storage.

Maybe you need one of the best Chromebooks

Here are all the best laptop bags

HP PAVILION 14 VS ACER CHROMEBOOK 315: FEATURES AND PORTS

(Image credit: Acer)

When it comes to connectivity, the Pavilion 14 has a respectable number of ports. For a start, there’s a USB Type-C, two USB 3.1 ports, a HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm jack and connectivity support for Miracast. There’s support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and B&O Play.

The Chromebook 315 doesn’t have many connectivity options, but it does boast a single USB Type-C port and a single USB 3.0 port. As a Chromebook, this laptop is still a great fit for students as it comes with full integration with Google Docs, Sheets, Drive, Calendar and more. From video calls to coursework creation, this affordable little laptop does everything a student needs to get by.

HP PAVILION 14 VS ACER CHROMEBOOK 315: PRICING AND VERDICT

(Image credit: HP)

Both the Pavilion 14 and the Chromebook 315 are very affordable options, offering students the opportunity to study and relax without destroying their budget. Most configurations of the Pavilion 14 go for around £500/$550-$600 making it a steal considering the decent nature of its specs.

The Chromebook 315 might not have the overall specs of the Pavilion 14, but it does beat it one crucial area: price. Models tend to come in at around the £250/$299 mark, which is astoundingly cheap for laptop. For students on a strict budget, it’s an absolute steal.