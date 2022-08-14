Build epic chest muscles and huge arms with these 4 push up variations

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’re all familiar with push-ups as a simple exercise that provides quick results and can be performed anywhere by anyone with just your body and no expense required. Push-ups are also accessible and can be altered to your fitness level easily. Elevate your workout game to the next level with the blow push-up variations!

There are myriad benefits to completing push-ups (here's how to do push-ups and the best push-up variations), such as increasing functional strength and, of course, building muscle. From your core muscles to your triceps to your lower body, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another simple exercise that utilizes all of these muscle groups.

Push-ups can also enhance your cardiovascular system and can even help prevent heart disease, as research (opens in new tab) has shown that individuals who can do more than 40 push-ups in a minute have a 96% lower risk of heart disease than those who can only do 10 or fewer repetitions.

As we age, our production of human growth hormone, also known as HGH, diminishes, which can affect muscular hypertrophy. Completing push-ups every day can trigger HGH production, which supports muscle development and growth. It's never too late to start including push-ups in your routine. Enticed? Let's build epic pecs and arms now!

In this workout from Instagram and Tik Tok fitness star Jeremy Park, he presents four challenging push-up variations that should be completed within 25 minutes with a short rest between each set.

Wide knuckle push-ups (10 reps x 4 sets)

Underhand push-ups (12 reps x 3 sets)

One arm negatives (10 reps x 3 sets)

Clap Push-up (Until failure x 3 sets)

If this workout is too challenging and you want a more gentle introduction to push-ups, we have an introductory rundown to help you get started: what's the easiest push-up variation? Or, if you are more adjusted to this exercise and want to try something different, we recommend trying Russian push-ups.

Finally, for those more advanced push-up enthusiasts, here is a roundup of the best push-up alternatives for wider pecs. Are you suffering from wrist pain during push-ups? We recommend using parallette bars as these keep your wrist in a more neutral position during the exercise.