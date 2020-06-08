Latest news
T3 Awards 2020: Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell waterproof jacket leaves the competition high and dry
Impressive performance plus eco-friendly credentials make the Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell a clear winner in the Best Waterproof Jacket category
T3 Awards 2020 week is go! Here are the winners so far
Which products and services are the ones you need in your life in 2020? Here's our pick of the best
By Paul Douglas •
T3 Awards 2020: Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells are the ultimate weights and DOUBLE Award winners 🥇
Do you even lift, bro? If you do, you should use the Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells in your home gym
By Matt Kollat •
Xbox Series X BOMBSHELL: Halo Infinite news hints at secret sequel
It looks like Xbox Series X owners are going to get much more than just Halo Infinite on their next-gen console
By Robert Jones •
T3 Awards 2020: Inov-8's Roclite G 345 GTX are a step ahead when it comes to hiking boots
Drawing on a powerful trail-running heritage, Inov-8 snaps up the award for Best Hiking Boot
By Mark Mayne •
T3 Awards 2020: Nike Free X Metcon 2 is the ultimate workout shoe for lifters and HIIT warriors too
It's all about maximum ankle protection and stability
By Matt Kollat •
Best action camera 2020: we rank and rate the most capable action cameras
We run down the best action cameras right now, with feature-packed options from GoPro, DJI, Insta360 and more
By Chris Barnes •
Best iPhone SE deals: contracts, plans and SIM-free prices compared in 2020
Apple's new iPhone is the cheapest iPhone we've seen for a while - here's all of the top iPhone SE deals out there
By Alex Hughes •
PS5 video: This PlayStation 5 UI looks absolutely stunning
The Sony PS5 running with a user interface like this would be a dream come true for many gamers
By Robert Jones •
T3 Awards 2020: Bulk Powders Isolate 90 is the cleanest and leanest protein supplement you can get
Max out on protein with this lean protein powder
By Matt Kollat •
Latest features
Best waterproof jackets 2020: shrug off the elements with these all-weather picks
The best waterproof coats and jackets to keep you dry, whatever the weather – with top picks from The North Face, Arc'teryx and Fjӓllrӓven
The best hiking boots in 2020: walking boots for every need, from the hardy to the hi-tech
We run down the best hiking boots around – whether you're a hardcore adventurer or a weekend rambler, we've got a boot for you
By Mark Mayne •
Best home gym equipment: all you need to work out at home
The best home gym equipment: enter the church of iron with the high quality weights, cardio machines and more
By Matt Kollat •
Best workout shoes 2020: safely and effectively squat, leap and lift your way to fitness with the best gym shoes
More support for lifting weights, improved grip for greater HIIT intensity
By Leon Poultney •
Best men's walking shoes 2020: hit the trails in any weather
The best men's walking shoes offer protection and support without the bulk of boots
By Mark Mayne •
Best running shoes 2020: the best running trainers reviewed and ranked
The best running shoes from Nike, Adidas, ASICS and more for both gents and ladies
By Matt Kollat •
How to watch PE with Joe Wicks on Monday 8 June and the 5 best 'PE with Joe' episodes EVER
The best PE with Joe workouts ranked and today's video ready to be watched!
By Matt Kollat •
Best portable air conditioner 2020: keep your cool in the heat of summer
With temperatures increasing across most States, it's time to flick on the AC and chill
By Derek Adams •
Chin up vs pull up: what's the difference, which muscles are worked and most importantly, WHAT IS THE BEST ONE?
Chin ups vs pull ups: which one is better for you?
By Matt Kollat •
How to get a six pack: small changes that could make a BIG difference
Working out but not quite seeing the benefits yet? Tweaking your diet could help trim your last layers of belly fat – it's all down to insulin resistance…
By Matt Kollat •
Latest reviews
Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: the best camera and screen on a phone
The iPhone 11 Pro's changes may not be flashy, but improvements in almost every area make this an absolutely phenomenal phone
Apple iPhone 11 review: a near-perfect balance of price and features
The iPhone 11 is a cheaper iPhone feels anything but budget. A class-leading camera, premium build and top-tier speed make it a Ferrari in sheep's clothing
By Matthew Bolton •
GoPro Hero 8 Black review: price, release date and our verdict
The GoPro Hero 8 Black is now the world's most advanced action camera – and a T3 Award winner to boot
By Rich Owen •
Nike Free X Metcon 2 review: versatile trainer for gym freaks and workout addicts
A stable platform for lifting weights and bossing circuits makes Nike Free X Metcon 2 best in (gym) class
By Kieran Alger •
Asics Novablast review: these Nike Joyride-rival running shoes make running fun and look exciting
The Asics Novablast is fun to look at and comfortable to run in – beginners and casual runners should look them up and down
By Matt Kollat •
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review: A great mid-range tablet for sketchers and students
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a good value tablet with a great digital toolset and its own S Pen stylus included
By Matt Evans •
BenQ EW3280U review: a 4K display with something for everyone
The BenQ EW3280U gives you a lot for your money but is never best-in-class
By David Nield •
Scarpa R-Evo GTX hiking boots review
Rugged construction plus a supportive and comfy design mean the Scarpa R-Evo GTX hiking boots can tackle any terrain with ease
By Aoife Glass •
Samsung Galaxy Book S review: taking portability to the next level
The Samsung Galaxy Book S will have a lot of appeal for a lot of users
By David Nield •
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 review: one of the best gaming phones gets even better
The Black Shark 3 is packed with power and gaming features
By David Nield •
