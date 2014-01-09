By Pete Dreyer
Steam Box explosion: Which is right for you?
T3 rounds up the steamy contenders...
The specs are still pretty much unknown, but the Zotac will be an Intel machine with an Nvidia GeForce GTX alongside, and it'll appear at around $599. That's definitely the lower end of the Steam Box spectrum, but it's still a lot of money for something that looks like a router.
Price: $599 | Zotac
One of our favourite looking Steam Boxes so far, Webhallen's offering comes in at a wallet-denting £1,499, partly because it's housing top end components like an Intel Core i7 4771 and Nvidia GTX 780, but mainly thanks to a massive 1TB SSD.
Price: $1,499 | Webhallen
The NC10 is a funny mix of peaks and troughs. A pretty high performance GPU in Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M is accompanied by a low end Intel Core i3 CPU and just 8GB RAM, making this a capable little slab for anyone wanting to stream games and video, but still a tough sell at over $1000.
Price: £1,090 | Scan
Chronos comes in as high-end, highly customisable alternative for serious gamers. With a top spec that includes a Core i7 (overclocked to 4.6GHz), two SLi GeForce Titans, 32GB RAM and up to 14TB of storage, this Steam Box is not to be trifled with. The price hasn't been announced, presumably only to avoid crushing our childish ideas of ever owning one.
Price: TBC | Origin PC
Intel Core i5, MSI GeForce GTX 760 and 8GB RAM make the Materiel.net offering very middle of the road. The nice big 1TB SSD is a big bonus but in a nutshell, this is a big black box with mid-range PC components inside. Does that ring any bells, Xbox One/PS4 owners?
Price: $1,098 | Materiel
Coming with a GeForce GTX Titan, 6TB of storage and up to 16GB RAM as standard, the Northwest Tiki is big hitting Steam Box for a serious gamer. You can have a processor of your choice (you'll probably want something fairly meaty), which pushes this up to the expensive end of the current crop of Steam Machines.
Price: $1,799 | Falcon NW
One of the few boxes going with AMD over Intel, the CyberPower PC is another lower spec model for light home users but at a far more reasonable price than many of the other Steam Machines here. You get your choice of Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent CPU, along with an AMD Radeon R9 or Nvidia GTX 760, 500GB storage and 8GB RAM.
Price: $499+ | CyberPower PC
On a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being nothing and 10 being very little, we know about a '2' when it comes to Alienware's Steam PC. If anything, the aesthetics are a little restrained for Dell's gaming division, but we have no idea about the internals. Knowing Alienware, expect multiple configurable options and a fairly hefty price tag.
Price: TBC | Alienware
The Alternate Steam Box is another dull black box on the outside, but the internals are very respectable. Intel Core i5, Gigabyte GTX 760 and 16GB RAM aren't quite the lofty heights of the Origin PC's dual-wielded GeForce Titans, but they're suitable for some pretty heavy graphical lifting.
Price: $1339 | Alternate
An Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GT 760 put the Next Spa just above the graphical range of the Xbox One and PS4, alongside an ample 1TB hard disk and 8GB of RAM. It may look like a '90s HiFi, but it sounds like it'll do the job. We're still waiting on a price though.
Price: TBC
With some clear design-influence from the PS4, the iBuyPower Steam PC is a nice, cutesy little box. Aside from the 500GB hard drive and 8GB RAM, the insides are fully customisable, so we reckon you'll be able to fit it out to be as budget or high spec as you like, with AMD, Intel parts depending on your preference.
Price: $499+ | iBuyPower
This tiny Gamecube lookalike packs a powerful Intel Core i7, along with a 1TB hard disk and 16GB RAM. But we'd be surprised if the integrated graphics chip can churn out the production of a dedicated GeForce or Radeon GPU, making this a potential budget offering for indie gamers.
Price: TBC | Gigabyte
Many Steam Machines have emerged at CES 2014, but the Digital Storm Bolt II is one of the high-end machines that we know more about. The entry level model will arrive at around $1,899 but the Storm Bolt II is highly customizable, potentially coming with a elite-level Intel Core i7 and GTX 780 Ti GPU along with separate hard disk and SSD memory, 16GB RAM and liquid cooling to keep the whole lot going. And it'll dual boot SteamOS and Windows too.
Price: $1,899 | Digital Storm