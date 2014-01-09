Steam Box explosion: Which is right for you?

Previous Next 13/13

Digital Storm Bolt II

Many Steam Machines have emerged at CES 2014, but the Digital Storm Bolt II is one of the high-end machines that we know more about. The entry level model will arrive at around $1,899 but the Storm Bolt II is highly customizable, potentially coming with a elite-level Intel Core i7 and GTX 780 Ti GPU along with separate hard disk and SSD memory, 16GB RAM and liquid cooling to keep the whole lot going. And it'll dual boot SteamOS and Windows too.

Price: $1,899 | Digital Storm