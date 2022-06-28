This Tour de France switch-out kit from Rapha x Palace Skateboards is a feast for the eyes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

2022 is a big year for female riders as it marks the return of the Tour de France Femmes! To commemorate this landmark event in style, premium cycling apparel brand Rapha teamed up once again with Palace Skateboards to produce what looks like the most eye-catching collection of cycling gear ever to exist.

The striking limited-edition switch-out kit (opens in new tab) (links to Rapha) will be worn by riders of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams. Furthermore, both teams' livery will receive a complete overhaul that will see the entire fleet of Cannondale road bikes, including the Cannondale SuperSix EVO, which will be sold commercially, as well as POC cycling helmets and Crocs, decked out with distinct designs in collaboration with Palace. Team partners WHOOP and Wahoo have joined in, creating their designs inspired by the kit.

The collection includes the Women's Pro Team Aero Jersey (opens in new tab), Women's Pro Team Training Jersey (opens in new tab), and Women's Pro Team Bib Shorts II (opens in new tab), and the EF Education-EasyPost team kit consists of the Pro Team Aero Jersey (opens in new tab), Pro Team Training Jersey (opens in new tab) and Pro Team Bib Shorts II (opens in new tab) (all links to Rapha, non-limited edition versions). Both team kits are complemented by special editions socks, caps and musettes.

Even the Caccondale bikes will look crazy stylish (Image credit: Rapha)

Both Rapha + Palace collections will be available through Rapha online (opens in new tab), in select Rapha Clubhouses and through Palace online (opens in new tab) and in-store. The Cannondale SuperSix EVO frameset will be available through Rapha, Palace and Cannondale (opens in new tab).

All Rapha + Palace items will be sold in very limited numbers. There will be three drops at localised times in the UK, EU, Canada & USA and the Asia-Pacific region.

A select range of Rapha + Palace on-bike items will be made available exclusively to the Rapha Cycling Club members who were active on or before the 28 June or have renewed a previously lapsed membership by the day preceding the commercial launch; dates will be announced soon.