Quick home workout will melt fat off your body in just 15 minutes, no equipment required!

Is everyone ready for another amazing FightCamp x T3 workout? I sure am! This 15-minute bodyweight home workout won't require any equipment and also suitable for all fitness levels: feel free to do it as slow (or fast) as you want to. This calorie-burning, fat-torching workout is presented by the awesome Aaron Swenson and you will be working your entire body using punches, knees, and kicks combined with plyometric exercises.

Coach Aaron, aka ‘Speedy,’ Founding Coach at FightCamp, began his Martial Arts journey under his father’s guidance in the family’s Chicago dojo. By 2013, Aaron was an accomplished fighter with two National Kickboxing titles and a USA National Kickboxing Team spot. Since then, Aaron has become a sought-after trainer in Los Angeles known for his technical approach to teaching, fancy pad-work, and mindfulness to make the workout fun and engaging.

If you like this home workout, make sure you check out Aaron's 15-Minute Summer Workout Routine and this 7-Day Muscle Building Workout Program on FightCamp's blog too!

And for those of you who can't enough of FightCamp workouts (I certainly don't blame you, they're quite good), I'd wholeheartedly recommend checking out this 10-minute medicine ball workout, and this 10-minute jump rope workout, maybe a 12-minute boxing full body workout, or a 20-minute kickboxer strength and flexibility full body workout. Not to mention this full body conditioning workout by the undefeated professional MMA fighter Shanie.

How to perform this 15-minute bodyweight home workout

Follow Aaron for the two-minute warm-up.

Round One (3 Minutes)

Boxer’s Bounce

Jab + Cross

Squats or Squat Jumps

One Minute Rest

Round Two (3 Minutes)

Jab + Cross + Hook + Rear Knee

Fast Feet + Tuck Jump

One Minute Rest

Round Three (3 Minutes)

Jab + Cross + Hook + Rear Knee + Front Kick

Burpees

Cooldown (2 Minutes)

Are you ready? Click play on the video below and let's get going!

The workout

Exercises explained

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Punches (Jab, Cross, Hook)

This is self-explanatory but in case you need a refresher, learn the basics of boxing with FightCamp co-founder Tommy Duquette: jabs, crosses and hooks explained.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Knee

Another simple yet effective exercise that needs no introduction. Make sure you move those legs fast and really put your back into the kicks. A bit of hip rotation wouldn't hurt either.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Front Kick

Hopefully kicks don't need much explanation either but make sure you check your surroundings before you kick the TV off the stand.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Squat

Standing with your feet slightly wider than your hips and hands at the center of your chest, bend your knees as you lower down into a squat position as if you are sitting back in a chair. Straighten your legs as you return to a standing position.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Squat Jump

Standing with your feet slightly wider than your hips and hands at the center of your chest, bend your knees as you lower down into a squat position as if you are sitting back in a chair. From the lowered position, jump up and land softly back down into the squat position.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Tuck Jumps

Standing with your feet slightly wider than your hips, jump up, tucking your knees towards your chest. Land softly to your start position.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Burpee

Standing with your feet slightly wider than your hips, take your body onto the floor in a full plank position, lower the chest down to the floor and explode back up to the starting position.