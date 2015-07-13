T3 Drives: This stunning Divine DS concept is not to be confused with a 2CV

Previous Next 1/8

1. Introduction

This is the Divine DS, it was unveiledat the Paris Motor Show 2014, and represents a vision for the future of the DS brand.

T3 took a trip down to HydePark for a spin in the one-of-a-kind, very expensive vehicle. We also had a chat with the designer, and took plenty of pics.

Oh, and did we forget to mention? It's made by Citroën, designers fo the infamous Cactus.