T3 Drives: Honda Civic Type-R 2015; turbocharged and Android-powered

Honda Civic Type-R 2015 intro

If you want quick and you want grippy, you're going to love the new Type R. It's no light-weight, but with 306bhp, it still absolutely flies. Its huge, sticky-tyredwheels and arguably even more epic 350mm front brakes with four-piston monobloc calipers mean it's tightly controlled power, too.

This thing goes hard, it corners hard and it stops even harder. You can annihilate any stretch of tarmac you choose. It's actually a little bit scary to contemplate the kind of car you'd need to demolish a decent road any faster than you can in the Type-R. It's incredibly effective.

It's also pretty satisfying. The electrically assisted steering doesn't have much genuine feel. But it's firm and accurate enough to allow the precision and confidence you need to drive hard. The gearshift is very slick and nicely weighted, while that trick front axle and limited slip differential do a nice job of keeping all that performance in check.

What the new Type-R doesn't have, however, is the manic, electrifying fizz of Type-Rs of old. The new turbo engine absolutely flings the car down the road, for sure. But the sound is boomy and fairly uninspiring, despite the fancy quad-pipe exhaust. And it simply doesn't rev out with anything like the enthusiasm of old.

If you really want to get forensic, Renault's Megane Trophy R, with its Trick Ohlins dampers, has the nicer chassis. But then the Type-R counters with more straight-line zing and a funkier, more inviting cabin for daily use. The Honda also has more road presence. In fact, if you want something that looks shouty, the Type-R delivers more volume for less cash than just about anything else.

In short, the new Type-R is a killer hot hatch in the modern idiom. It's less exotic than Type-Rs of yore, but it's fast, does everything well and ticks enough of our tech boxes. That might just make this body-armoured speed cart the best all-round turbo überhatch in the business.

