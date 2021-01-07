SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless vs LucidSound LS50X: which gaming headset is for you?

Here, in T3's SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless vs LucidSound LS50X guide, we compare these two very highly rated gaming accessories.

And, much like any gaming or computing peripheral, having a poor quality or flimsy gaming audio setup can really affect your experience on PC or console. From the signal of your mic to the squeeze of the cups on your eyes, you need to be sure the accessory your investing in excels in all the right areas.

To make your decision making process easier, we’ve taken two of the best audio accessories from our best gaming headset buying guide – namely the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless and the LucidSound LS50X – and compared them on everything from audio quality to the comfort of using one for long gaming sessions.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS LUCIDSOUND LS50X: DESIGN AND COMFORT

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Arctis Pro sits atop our best gaming headset buying guide for a reason – it’s jam-packed with premium features that elevate it on so many levels. One of those is build quality, which combines aluminium alloy and steel to create a sturdy yet lightweight construction. This makes for a very light accessory that rarely pinches, even after long sessions of wear.

At 408g, the LS50X is neither the lightest nor the heaviest headset we’ve tested, but it is one of the best in terms of sheer build quality. The stitched faux leather, especially in the headband, brings a real premium feel, as does the triple layer (foam, gel and material) of its high-quality cups.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS LUCIDSOUND LS50X: AUDIO PERFORMANCE

(Image credit: LucidSound)

The 50mm drivers of the LS50X create a fantastic audio reproduction on both PC and console, especially with its use of surround sound via Dolby Atmos. You get five different EQ modes - Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Movie Mode, Music Mode and Flat EQ – so you can adjust the experience to fit your specific needs and the audio requirements of your games.

The 2.4G wireless connection of the Arctis Pro makes using this headset a dream, even when you’re playing in quite a large room. Alongside the lack of interference, this accessory also boasts speaker drivers with high-density neodymium magnets that recreate high-quality audio out to a whopping 40,000 Hz.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS LUCIDSOUND LS50X: SPECS AND OPTIONS

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Arctis Pro offers incredible quality, but it comes with a caveat – the current version doesn’t support any of the consoles from the Xbox family. However, if you’re a PS4 or PS5 owner (alongside PC and Mac) you’re getting the full experience with a frequency response of 10,000-40,000 Hz, a 12m wireless range, a noise-cancelling mic and 20 hours of battery life.

The LS50X is also impressive when it comes to specs – and it also works with Xbox One! Alongside its 50mm speaker size, it features a frequency response of 20 - 20,000 Hz, a wireless range of up to 9m and a high-quality boom mic type. LucidSound also says you’ll get a good 20 hours of audio performance out of a single charge.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS LUCIDSOUND LS50X: FEATURES AND UTILITIES

(Image credit: LucidSound)

The LS50X is aimed at the Xbox market – so don’t expect it to work with your PS4 or PS5 – but it does mean you can use it with your current version of Xbox One and with your new Xbox Series X/S. You can also utilise the headset with any Bluetooth-based device, so its perfect for pairing with your tablet or smartphone.

The Arctis Pro features a ClearCast bidirectional microphone, which delivers high-quality spoken audio (ideal for recording YouTube videos or Twitch streaming) while cancelling out noise in the background as standard. You can also enhance your experience with a transmitter base station accessory for adjusting your audio to suit your platform and games.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS LUCIDSOUND LS50X: PRICING AND VERDICT

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

In terms of price, the Arctis Pro Wireless and the LS50X are relatively similar in price, and both are surprisingly affordable when you consider the premium quality of either headset. You can pick up the Arctis Pro Wireless for around $318.99 / £299.99, which is a considerable investment but one that will see you through a good chunk of your time with the PS5.

The LucidSound LS50X is a little more affordable with models going for below $250 / £240, serving up the best Xbox-centric headset offering on the market right now. Being able to stream via Bluetooth from the Xbox or many of your Bluetooth-ready devices really helps sell this gaming accessory as a multi-faceted audio experience.