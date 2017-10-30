Craziest concepts of the Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

It's not surprising that the land of robotic restaurant service and umbrella vending machines also brings us one of the wildest, wackiest and arguably most exciting motor shows in the calendar.

Where Geneva is a platform for supercars to strut their stuff and Frankfurt is an arena for the German giants to do battle, Tokyo is the perfect excuse for Japanese manufacturers to roll out the cutting edge tech and leftfield styling.

Showgoers and car fans alike have historically been left scratching their heads and wondering whether these crazy concepts will ever see the light of day.

But with electrification, hybrid powertrains and the future of the automobile very much flavour of the month, this year's Japanese extravaganza seemed to take a slightly more serious tone, with some brilliant (and potentially useful) tech on display.