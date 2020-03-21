Home exercise: this Spartan HIIT home workout needs very little space and will get you in gladiator shape

Many of us, the clever ones anyway, are following government advice and adhering to social distancing rules to slow the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus. Being stuck indoors, however, doesn't mean you can't do any exercising and keep fit. You can work out using the best home gym equipment or follow this "full-body, home workout for Spartan lovers and fitness enthusiasts" put together by Sam Stauffer, Director of Training at Spartan Race Inc.

The Spartan HIIT home workout starts with a warmup session, followed by the actual workout split into three circuits. Perform each exercise within each circuit back to back, only resting after the last exercise is complete. Rest for 1-2 minutes (or as long as it takes to recover) and repeat the circuit.

Stauffer recommends that you perform each circuit 3-4 times for maximum results. Once you have completed the circuit at least 3 times, move onto the next.

Warm up

Get your central nervous system turned on and muscles warmed up with these five exercises. Repeat as many times as it takes to feel ready to take on the workout. If you are working out on a hard surface, consider getting a yoga mat to reduce the impact on your joints.

Mix things up by doing ab rollouts instead of plank transition, more on this subject here: how to use an ab roller. Needless to say, you might need an ab roller for this.

Heel to butt with reach

Do 8 each side.

Start in a standing position. Bent one knee slightly while you kick the other back to your butt. Once you've secured the ankle of the behind leg, you can hinge forward and reach with the free hand. To regress this, you can hold onto something stable while you hinge and reach forward.

T spine rotation

Do 8 each side.

Start in athletic – hips back and knees slightly bent. Glue one hand to the inside of the knee while the other extends out as far as it can. You are aiming for big reaches here to open up the chest as much as you can.

Inchworm

Do 8 in total.

Start in the push-up position. Walk your feet up to as close as your hands as you can get while trying to keep your legs fully extended.

Side steps

Do 8 each way.

Get into athletic position--hips back and knees slightly bent--and reach one leg out to the side as far as you can. Repeat.

Seal jacks

Do 10 of these.

Start with wide feet and arms out wide. Jump to join the feet and at the same time, clap the hands together. Repeat.

Circuit #1

Squat to knee drive

Do 10 each side.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down as far as you can. Your goal should be to reach parallel to the ground. Once you've reached as far as you can, stand back up to a full standing position and squeeze your glutes as hard as you can. For this exercise, keep your hands off of your hips and out and front of the chest. Once you've reached the tall-standing position, you can drive your knee up toward the chest.

Birddog

Do 10 each side.

Start in tabletop position – wrists under shoulders, knees under hips, and toes under heels with a flat back. Tap the opposite knee and elbow at the midpoint of the body then extend out as far as you can with both limbs.

Bent over row

Do 10 each side.

Start in athletic position – hips back and knees slightly bent. Put the modality (weight) in one hand and pull it as high up to the chest as you can while squeezing the back. Repeat.

For this exercise, you can use a pair of dumbbells, a kettlebell or a barbell, too

Circuit #2

Around the world plank

Do this exercise for 60 seconds.

Start in a palm plank position--core tight, glutes squeezed, and heels together. Reach your hand forward and reset it back to the ground. Move onto the next hand, then onto the leg, and finally the last leg. Repeat this 'around the world' process.

Plank transition

Do this exercise for 60 seconds.

Begin in a side plank position. transition to an elbow front plank then onto the opposite side plank. Repeat.

Pushup

Do this exercise for 60 seconds.

Start at the top of the push-up position with your glutes and core squeezed. Lower down as far as you can and come back to the reset position.

Circuit #3

In, in, out, out

Do this exercise for 20 seconds, then 10 seconds rest before you move onto the next one.

Start with feet shoulder-width apart. Step one foot in followed by the next until you have both feet together. Then, step the starting foot out followed by the next until you're back in reset position. Repeat as quickly as you can.

Spartan burpee

Do this exercise for 20 seconds, then 10 seconds rest before you move onto the next one.

Start in a standing position. Bring your hands down to the ground and kick your feet back behind you (you should be in a push-up position). From here, you will do a push-up. Next, kick your feet back next to your hands and return to a standing position. But it doesn't stop there. Instead of just returning to a standing position, you are going to jump with your hands as high over your head as you can!