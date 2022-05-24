Top 5 4K TV deals in the Memorial Day sales 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Memorial Day TV sales are officially live – with retailers dropping discounts on some of the latest and greatest in 4K displays. Memorial Day sales offer a great chance to find savings on home goods and tech, but you'll need to stay sharp to find the top offerings. That's why we put together a quick list of the top 5 best Memorial Day TV deals available this weekend.

So kick back and enjoy your holiday weekend with some great deals on 4K TVs. You'll find TVs from the big brands – such as Samsung and LG – on our list, so you can rest assured these are TVs we stand behind as great buys for the Memorial Day sales weekend. If you don't quite see anything that catches your eye, be sure to check out our best Memorial Day TV sales roundup where you can find even more holiday deals!

Top 5 best Memorial Day TV deals for 2022

(opens in new tab) LG A1 Series 48" 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: was, $1,799.95, now $796.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is an absolute steal of a deal! LG's 48" OLED A1 has over $1,000 off right now. It's easily one of the best OLED TVs (opens in new tab) you can grab at this price. If you're looking for a slightly smaller screen but don't want to scrimp on quality then this is a perfect match.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50" QN90A Neo QLED TV: was $1497.99, now $897.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

It might be a 2021 model, so last generation, but Samsung's Neo QLED range is still stunningly impressive, able to deliver searing brightness and the punchiest of colors thanks to QLED. The 50-inch model has a massive discount of $600, too, so if LG's OLED panels don't appeal then Samsung has an ideal alternative here.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50" Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Roku TV: was $499.99, now $289.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 50-inch LED 4K TV from Hisense brings Ultra-HD pictures and uses High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Motion Rate 120 technology to boost color, contrast and speed. With Roku built-in, you can easily stream thousands of apps and channels too. If you're looking for a budget 4K panel then this is a great affordable entry-level set.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75" Class M550 Series Smart Fire TV: was $1,399.99, now $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a massive $650 on this Toshiba 75-inch M550 4K TV at Best Buy. With built-in Amazon Alexa and Fire capabilities, this smart TV is great for streaming, gaming and controlling your other smart devices. It's very large for this kind of asking price, too, which will pose as a major appeal for many.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 55" Class C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV: was $469.99, now $339.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 55-inch C350 TV uses Toshiba's high performance 4K engine and LCD panel for optimum image quality. It has smart TV capabilities with Amazon Alexa and Fire built-in, so you can easily stream live and on-demand channels and apps.

Best Memorial Day TV sales 2022

There are tons of deals and offers on 4K TVs happening right now. With savings and deals on 4K TVs that match – or beat – some of the best Memorial Day TV deals ever, it's easier than ever to grab a cheap new 4K TV during the sale. Here are some of the best places to find early Memorial Day TV deals:

